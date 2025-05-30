Miter Saw Vs. Table Saw: Which Should You Get For Your Woodworking?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking can be an expensive hobby, and there aren't many people out there who can afford to drop thousands of dollars on a fully kitted-out woodshop on day one. Most craftsmen build their collection one tool at a time, shopping the sales or purchasing each new power tool whenever the need arises. This is particularly tricky when it comes to large purchases, like power saws. A good circular saw from a major brand will take you pretty far when you're starting out, but there comes a time when you're going to want to pick up a specialty saw that will allow you to perform more complicated and meticulously measured cuts with less setup. These can be quite expensive, however, and so budgeting for them may require you to space out your purchases. This leaves you in the awkward position of choosing which of these tools is better suited to your immediate needs.

Table saws and miter saws are two tools that just about every woodworker will want to have in their shop. They're both incredibly useful and will likely end up getting more cutting time than just about any other tool you own. But which should you buy first? These saws work very differently, and so choosing the right one for you ultimately comes down to the kinds of woodworking projects that you plan on doing. I've been working with both of these tools for the better part of a decade, and I've found that, while they are both useful for all sorts of projects, they each have certain strengths that lend them to specific types of work.