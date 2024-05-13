Everything You Need To Know About Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw Before You Buy

Whether you are a professional builder or a DIY enthusiast, if you work with wood on anything resembling a regular basis, you no doubt spend considerable time cutting lumber. If that's the case, you're probably well-versed in the ways of both a circular saw and a miter saw, and if that's true — you know that the latter saw is the less mobile of the two, often making it a better fit as a fixture in a woodworking shop.

The miter is also a more accurate cutting tool than a standard circular saw, as its fixed vertical blade assembly relies less on a user's eyesight and a steady hand. If accuracy is ideal for your woodworking needs, there are currently dozens of miter saws available on the consumer market that can help you cut with greater precision. But if you're a devotee of Makita power tools, you might be interested to know that the company's LS1219L Miter Saw has been hailed by some pro builders and consumers alike as one of the best miter saws on the market.

Endorsements like that are all well and good, but given the investment required, you'd be wise to perform a proper deep dive into this or any miter saw before you take the plunge and add one to your woodworking arsenal. Here are a few things you need to know about Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw before you buy one.