Everything You Need To Know About Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw Before You Buy
Whether you are a professional builder or a DIY enthusiast, if you work with wood on anything resembling a regular basis, you no doubt spend considerable time cutting lumber. If that's the case, you're probably well-versed in the ways of both a circular saw and a miter saw, and if that's true — you know that the latter saw is the less mobile of the two, often making it a better fit as a fixture in a woodworking shop.
The miter is also a more accurate cutting tool than a standard circular saw, as its fixed vertical blade assembly relies less on a user's eyesight and a steady hand. If accuracy is ideal for your woodworking needs, there are currently dozens of miter saws available on the consumer market that can help you cut with greater precision. But if you're a devotee of Makita power tools, you might be interested to know that the company's LS1219L Miter Saw has been hailed by some pro builders and consumers alike as one of the best miter saws on the market.
Endorsements like that are all well and good, but given the investment required, you'd be wise to perform a proper deep dive into this or any miter saw before you take the plunge and add one to your woodworking arsenal. Here are a few things you need to know about Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw before you buy one.
Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw has a space-saving design
If you're familiar with Makita's history, you know they've long been revered for producing innovative power tools, and their line of miter saws continues to evolve in intriguing ways. Now, the fixed-blade design of most miter saws means they tend to take up a considerable amount of space in a wood shop or at a construction site. However, Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw sets itself apart from the pack with the help of a clever design feature that ensures it takes up less space than some of its competitors.
In fact, the saw's 2-steel Rail Sliding System allows it to operate even when it is flush against a wall, which should greatly reduce the tool's footprint in any shop environment. That space-saving function is largely the result of the LS1219L's single slide-glide forward-facing rail system design, which allows the saw's blade to be easily guided front to back and vice versa without compromising additional space on the back side of the device.
If space is a concern, the LS1219L's design could be a game-changer for anyone in the market for a new miter saw. Thankfully, it seems Makita has delivered that space-saving design without sacrificing the cutting power and accuracy users have come to expect from their saws.
A built-in laser guide ensures precision cutting
On the subject of accuracy, Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw comes equipped with numerous features designed to help you cut wood with uncanny precision. Among the saw's accuracy features is its linear ball bearing system, which was specifically engineered by Makita's design team to help deliver spot-on cutting for users. As welcome as that ball-bearing system and the saw's various locking mechanisms will be for users who value accurate cutting above all else, the LS1219L's laser cutting guide may be even more desirable.
The laser guide is built into the saw's blade mount and, when engaged, casts a slim red light across the piece of wood affixed below. The light illuminates the precise point at which a cut will be made when the blade is lowered, helping users hit their designated cut line, though some have complained the laser is difficult to see in daylight. Nonetheless, whether you're a seasoned woodworking professional or relatively new to the woodworking scene, if you're working in the right light, the LS1219L's laser-guided cutting system will help make straight cuts.
Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw is far more portable than many competitors
We've noted several times that miter saws tend to be bulky and hard to move around. Despite this fact, a powerful miter saw is still an invaluable tool for those in need of heavy-duty, accurate cutting at a worksite, and Makita's LS1219L is one miter saw that was specifically designed with mobility in mind.
Before you get too excited about the LS1219L's mobility, you should know the saw still weighs in at a hefty 65 lbs, meaning it won't be easy to manage for users who cannot lift that weight. Even still, the saw's compact design and operational features rank it among the most portable miter saws available to consumers.
If you're part of an actual work crew, the saw's side handle construction makes it easy enough for two people to carry around a work site. That mobility is a big reason the Makita LS1219L has been so well-regarded by users, with some reviewers noting the saw's size and build do not diminish its power and cutting ability, with the device's 18V 15.0 AMP direct drive motor with 3,200 RPM.
Bevel cutting is a breeze with Makita's LS1219L Miter Saw
One of the many ways a miter saw typically bests a circular saw is its ability to easily and accurately cut a piece of wood at an angle. So, if bezel cutting is a regular part of what you do at home or on a worksite, it can pay big time to be handy with a miter saw. The saw can make 8-inch crown cuts nested and 6-3/4-inch base cuts when vertical. The blade can be tilted up to 90 degrees with up to 60 degrees of mobility to the left and right.
Makita's LS1219L makes achieving the perfect bezel cut easier than ever because the locking mechanism that allows the saw to be tilted and locked at an angle has been affixed to the front of the device. Coupled with the saw's linear ball bearing system, that feature helps ensure an accurate bezel cut can be achieved with a few easy twists of a knob.
There is potentially bad news for folks looking to purchase a Makita LS1219L Miter Saw in that they tend to skew towards the more expensive end of the market. As of this writing, brand-new Makita LS1219Ls are selling for more than $800 through online retail outlets like Amazon and The Home Depot, which might be more money than some are comfortable investing in a miter saw. But given the many game-changing things the LS1219L Miter Saw can do, it's arguably still a standout among the long line of saws Makita has produced over the years.