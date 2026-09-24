5 Harbor Freight Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
Since its founding in the 1970s, Harbor Freight has become one of the bigger names in the retail home improvement market. These days, the family-owned hardware store chain operates more than 1,600 stores throughout the United States, with more seeming to pop up every year.
Part of the draw of Harbor Freight Tools is, of course, its dedication to delivering high-quality tools at budget-friendly prices. Harbor Freight can do that, in part, because it owns many of the notable brands you'll find populating its shelves. So, if you count yourself a fan of those brands, a trip to Harbor Freight Tools could provide noticeable savings on the gear you need for many-a DIY project on the home front.
Depending on when you shop, you might even be able to find further discounts on some of those items. And yes, the savings could be even better if you sign up for Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club rewards program. For the record, membership to that club entails a yearly $29.99 fee, but once you pay it, the program offers the sort of deep discounts that could see that fee recouped in a single purchase. These are some of the better deals Inside Track Club members might find through Harbor Freight Tools in September of 2026.
Haul-Master 18-inch Step Stool
While most homeowners probably have a standard 6-footer tucked away in the garage, there are many DIY projects where a ladder that size could be far more of a nuisance than an aid. In those circumstances, a heavy-duty step stool may be the smarter choice, if only because you're less likely to bump into walls and lighting fixtures while using it in your home. If you're in need of such a ladder, this 18-Inch Step Stool from Haul-Master — which also makes Harbor Freight's Motorcycle Carriers — looks to be a solid choice, and in the month of September, it'll cost Inside Track Club members just $27.99.
That's a 30% reduction from its typical retail price of $39.99, so if you've been eyeing the collapsable, anodized aluminum Haul-Master stool, now's a good time to buy one. Of the more than 7,500 customers who have already purchased the stool for themselves, most seem pretty happy with their investment, awarding it an overall rating of 4.8 stars. While most users appreciate the stool's foldability and 375-pound weight capacity, a few did note durability and stability issues. Concerns aside, this still looks to be a low-risk purchase for those in need.
Apache 1800 Protective Case
For those looking to keep things like firearms and high-end photographic equipment safe from prying hands and outside elements, a good protective case is absolutely essential. And if the 4.8-star user rating is any indication, this Apache 1800 Protective Case is a very good product indeed.
That rating is based on some 3,787 user reviews, by the way, so it looks to be about as legit as it comes. As for what all those users like about the case, its size and durability are regularly noted in positive reviews, as well as its price point and its two pre-drilled padlock holes. Users also claim the Apache cases are quite versatile in their storage capacity, protecting everything from firearms and microphones to cameras, guitar equipment, and documents. However, some negative reviews questioned the case's IP65 watertight claims, and others noted that the stickers stuck to the box upon delivery were exceedingly difficult to remove.
Regarding the price point for the Apache 1800, the hard shell polypropylene protective case is typically a pretty low-cost item already, with Harbor Freight Tools normally selling it for $14.99. Throughout the month of September, however, it's an even more budget-friendly option for Inside Track Club subscribers, with the retailer dropping the price by a whopping 33% for members. That means you can pick up an Apache 1800 for just $9.92, at least until October 1.
Braun 50-foot String Work Lights
For anyone who works in low-lit areas, or is just looking to bring a little extra brightness to their garage or basement workshop, good additional lighting can make a huge difference. There's a huge number of lighting options to consider for such purposes at Harbor Freight, and a few are even getting the deep discount treatment in September's cache of Inside Track Club savings. That includes this 50-Foot String of work lights from Braun.
Through October 1, Inside Track Club members will be able to purchase the Braun lighting string for $49.99, which is a 37% reduction in price from their normal retail price of $79.99. As far as deals go, this one is pretty hard to beat, particularly for a product that has earned a user rating of 4.7 stars and carries a recommendation rating of 94%.
According to the bulk of the product's 277 reviews, just one of the 10,000 Lumens strings — each of which has five individual waterproof lights — should plenty bright enough to illuminate spaces in need, even though they are designed to be daisy-chained with as many as nine other strings when needed. However, the negative reviews reported durability concerns, and even some of the 5-star ones note that a proper on-off switch or even a velcro hanging option would've been appreciated.
Icon Snap Ring Pliers Set
While a standard set of pliers is an essential item in any home tool kit, snap ring pliers are a little more niche. Many average DIYers probably wouldn't know what to do with them. However, if you often find yourself working on cars, bikes, or heavy machinery that use snap rings or c-clips, you know it's wise to have a pair, if not a full set.
Harbor Freight has you covered with this 8-Piece Snap Ring Pliers Set from Icon. The retailer has this set listed as professional grade, and it is typically priced more in that category at $72.99. Until the calendar flips to October, however, Inside Track Club members can score it for $49.99, a discount of 31%.
The drop forged steel pliers also comes backed by a lifetime manufacturer's warranty, features precision machined tips, and are outfitted with cushioned grips for comfort. The set even includes a hard shell storage case. More than 1,270 Harbor Freight shoppers have reviewed the set to the tune of a 4.6-star rating, with most raving over its overall quality. Still, some other users had the exact opposite reaction to the tools, so you'll need to consider that even at the deeply discounted price.
U.S. General 30-inch Service Cart
Discounted tools are all well and good, but if you get your kicks buying sale-day tools often enough, you're eventually going to need a little extra space to store them. Enter the retailer's U.S. General brand, which offers storage solutions small, large, and extra large to HF shoppers. That includes this handy little 30-Inch Service Cart, which is on sale for Inside Track Club members for $89.99 until October 1.
The one-drawer cart normally sells for$139.99, with the sale price marking a 35% reduction in price. That may not be the deepest discount you'll find in September's Inside Track Club savings, but it's pretty appealing, especially given the product also boasts a 4.8-star user rating and a 99% recommendation rate from customers. If you're curious, price point was already a big point of praise for the cart, making the discounted price all the more appealing. So too are the device's design, 3,780 cubic inches of storage space, and overall durability, with many users appreciating the toughness of its high-gloss, powder coated steel construction.
For the record, only ten of the 1,123 posted reviews were below three stars, with a couple of those users taking the cart to task for durability concerns and faulty mechanisms with the drawer. Despite the potential issues, this looks to be a legit bang-for-your-buck buy for Harbor Freight faithful.