5 Harbor Freight Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026

Since its founding in the 1970s, Harbor Freight has become one of the bigger names in the retail home improvement market. These days, the family-owned hardware store chain operates more than 1,600 stores throughout the United States, with more seeming to pop up every year.

Part of the draw of Harbor Freight Tools is, of course, its dedication to delivering high-quality tools at budget-friendly prices. Harbor Freight can do that, in part, because it owns many of the notable brands you'll find populating its shelves. So, if you count yourself a fan of those brands, a trip to Harbor Freight Tools could provide noticeable savings on the gear you need for many-a DIY project on the home front.

Depending on when you shop, you might even be able to find further discounts on some of those items. And yes, the savings could be even better if you sign up for Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club rewards program. For the record, membership to that club entails a yearly $29.99 fee, but once you pay it, the program offers the sort of deep discounts that could see that fee recouped in a single purchase. These are some of the better deals Inside Track Club members might find through Harbor Freight Tools in September of 2026.