5 Home Depot Finds That Can Upgrade Your Garage Lighting

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While J.D. Power gives the edge to Lowe's, The Home Depot has become the retailer of choice for many to procure the power tools, yard gear, and raw materials they need for DIY projects both inside and outside of their home. These days, you can, of course, also add products like major appliances, homewares, and cleaning supplies to that list, with online shopping adding even more selections to choose from.

If you've walked around a Home Depot store in the past couple of years, you may also know that most of the chain's brick-and-mortar stores carry dozens of lighting options for your home and garden. The retailer also has a few lighting options in stock that could be useful in any home garage setup. That may be of interest for folks who spend their spare time in the garage tinkering away on a project car or some other DIY work, because, well, if there's one almost universal truth about garages in general, it's that most could use a good lighting upgrade.

There are, of course, many ways to go about upgrading your garage and its lighting setup. Likewise, there are about as many considerations to think over as there are lighting options available through The Home Depot. Given that fact, we are happy to help guide you in your efforts to upgrade the lights in your garage by highlighting a few options that may do the trick.