5 Home Depot Finds That Can Upgrade Your Garage Lighting
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While J.D. Power gives the edge to Lowe's, The Home Depot has become the retailer of choice for many to procure the power tools, yard gear, and raw materials they need for DIY projects both inside and outside of their home. These days, you can, of course, also add products like major appliances, homewares, and cleaning supplies to that list, with online shopping adding even more selections to choose from.
If you've walked around a Home Depot store in the past couple of years, you may also know that most of the chain's brick-and-mortar stores carry dozens of lighting options for your home and garden. The retailer also has a few lighting options in stock that could be useful in any home garage setup. That may be of interest for folks who spend their spare time in the garage tinkering away on a project car or some other DIY work, because, well, if there's one almost universal truth about garages in general, it's that most could use a good lighting upgrade.
There are, of course, many ways to go about upgrading your garage and its lighting setup. Likewise, there are about as many considerations to think over as there are lighting options available through The Home Depot. Given that fact, we are happy to help guide you in your efforts to upgrade the lights in your garage by highlighting a few options that may do the trick.
Husky Tripod Shop Light
If you are a regular shopper at your local Home Depot store, you may already be familiar with the Husky name, as it's one of the brands owned by the big-box home improvement chain. The brand has built a solid reputation for manufacturing tools as powerful as they are durable. Yes, Husky also makes a full range of worksite-ready lighting, some of which could provide any garage in need with an instant upgrade in illumination.
That list includes Husky's 2200-Lumen Tripod work light, which The Home Depot is currently selling for $69.98. This is the cheapest lighting option we're listing here, but it's also the most portable fixture, and if versatility is what you're after in your garage upgrade, a couple of these workhorses could be a quick and easy way to do it. The light is cordless and comes with a built-in 8Ah Lithium-Ion battery that is rechargeable via an included USB-C cable. The lamp easily connects to the tripod, which itself extends from 26 inches to 56 inches by way of securing a few latches.
Each lamp includes three independent lighting heads that swivel around 360 degrees and are movable up and down to 180 degrees. That means you can tailor your lighting scheme to the specific needs of the moment. Meanwhile, the head itself adheres to metal surfaces via a magnet or hangs easily via a built-in hook. Versatility is a big part of what helped the light earn a 4.6-star rating from users, though some note the battery life may not live up to Husky's claims.
BeamBox Work Bench Fixture
If you've already got a couple of lights on hand that you can easily move around to where they're needed in the garage, you might just need a lighting option that's a little more stationary. Whether you're looking to add those lights to your garage's ceiling or have high spots on the walls marked off for those fixtures, BeamBox's Work Bench Lights could be the best option available. At $78.88, it also won't cost you a mint to add a few to your current garage setup.
How many of these BeamBox lights you need will, of course, depend on the size of the garage you're outfitting. As each of these lights is capable of cranking out 11,000 lumens of warm white light, you may not actually need more than one or two. That may be a little piece of mercy, too, as these are corded lights that require plugging in to function, so that could be worth considering if your garage is starved for power outlets.
The good news on that front is that they are very much a plug-and-play option, with each dimmable light covering 1,200 square feet of space via a 120-degree wide-angle beam. The light's mounting bracket also allows for 180-degree rotation. That means you can focus the light on specific areas after hanging, which you will need to do with the included screws and anchors. Unfortunately, there are no user reviews available to bolster BeamBox's claims, as the light is a new addition to The Home Depot's offerings. Assuming it does what BeamBox advertises, it could still be a budget-friendly lighting fix for any garage.
Husky String Lights
It is entirely possible that the state of your garage may be the deciding factor in what you want to do when upgrading your lighting. For instance, if your space is lacking a certain polish, you might not need to bring a more style-forward mode of lighting into the mix. If raw and exposed is more your vibe, a set of string lights might even suffice, with Husky's LED String ranking as one of The Home Depot's most cost-effective and highly-rated options.
As far as those numbers go, the lighting string is priced at $82.97, with users rating it an impressive 4.8 stars out of 5 on its Home Depot product page. Of the 307 users who reviewed the lights, most rave about their brightness, versatility, durability, and ease of use, as well as their usefulness in low-light areas like garages, attics, and crawl spaces. Moreover, they appreciate the ability to daisy-chain additional lighting strings should you need to do so, and claim they are a great value at the price.
Each of these strings includes 5 separate high-intensity lamp heads spread over a 50-foot cord. Those lamp heads each cover a 35-foot spread, and provide a total of 7,500 lumens of light in the space they occupy. So, one string may be enough to illuminate some garages. They are also enclosed in a metal casing that should make them plenty durable, and since they are not permanently affixed to a wall or ceiling, these lights should be easily transportable, too. On top of that, Husky backs them with a 3-year limited warranty.
Feit Flexagon Light Grid
One of the bigger decisions you're likely to face in deciding how to upgrade your garage's lighting scheme is whether or not you want a plug-and-play sort of option, or if you'd prefer something hardwired into the wall or ceiling. The latter option may, of course, require the help of a licensed electrician, which is a cost some homeowners might prefer to avoid. If, however, you're trying to keep your options open, there are lights available that offer either plug-in power or hardwiring. Feit's Flexagon Light Grid may be the most stylish of those options.
The Home Depot currently offers a few different variations on Feit's Flexagon lights, including those that come with either 3, 5, or 8 hexagonal strips, ranging in price from $59.97 to $149.97. Depending on the needs of your garage, you can link up to 14 lights at a time, and they can be installed either hanging or flush to a surface, making this one of the more properly customizable offerings available to boot.
As of this writing, the Flexagon lighting arrays have proven popular among customers, with those who have purchased them from The Home Depot awarding them a 4.9-star rating. Those customers praise the lights as much for their style as their versatility and brightness, with one claiming them as "the centerpiece of any garage." One reviewer did, however, note the need to be careful when assembling each hexagon, as the lights are difficult to disconnect once they are snapped into place. Beyond that, they appear to be great options for any garage upgrade.
Run Bison UFO Bay Light Fixtures
Here's a lighting option for those who aren't overly concerned about budgetary restrictions in their garage upgrade. Yes, Run Bison's UFO Bay Light Fixtures are among the pricier options you will find through The Home Depot, with a set of four currently selling for $249.99. You can also buy them one at a time for $60.49 or in a pack of eight for $499.98.
Given that the UFO LED Lights are capable of producing up to 21,000 lumens, you may not need more than a couple to brighten up your garage, though that depends largely on the space itself. These lights do, however, feature adjustable brightness, with the low setting at 14,000 lumens and the medium at 17,500 lumens. Users can further customize the lighting by selecting between either 4,000K cool white light or 5,000K daylight color temperatures. The installation height is also adjustable, with each light featuring an easy hang option via a pre-installed hook.
On top of that, the UFO lights are dust and waterproof rated at IP65, are equipped with anti-glare lenses, and are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty. They are, however, wired-only options, so you'll want to consider that at the point of purchase. For what it's worth, shoppers who have opted for the UFO lights seem pretty happy with them, rating the LED hangers at 4.9-stars on their Home Depot product page, and generally raving about their brightness and overall build quality.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few options currently available from The Home Depot that could give your garage an easy lighting upgrade. In selecting the featured lighting options, we considered multiple factors, including price point, user ratings, perceived usefulness, and ease of installation. Only in-stock items were considered for this list. Customer reviews may have been quoted directly to ensure accuracy.