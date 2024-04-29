Who Makes Haul-Master Motorcycle Carriers And Are They Any Good?

If ever there were a tool you wanted to be 100% convinced is safe to use, it would be a truck-mounted motorcycle rack. Tying down and securing cargo is of the utmost importance when hauling large objects, but sometimes, you need to trust the job to an external device or mount. Few thoughts are as terrifying as loading up your favorite motorcycle onto the back of your truck for transport, only to have the whole thing collapse on the road. Not only will you likely be out of an expensive motorcycle, but if it comes loose on the highway, there is a real chance anyone driving behind you will get hurt.

That is why treating something like the Haul-Master Motorcycle Carriers with a healthy pinch of salt is understandable. Buying and using something like this differs greatly from purchasing a saw at the hardware store and having the teeth wear out on you. We're talking about a mount intended to safely haul your motorcycle long distances without fear of damaging or losing it. So, for the sake of science and safety, let's evaluate where these motorcycle racks are coming from and, more importantly, if they can serve their task as advertised.