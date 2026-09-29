10 Android Phones You Should Consider If You Don't Want The Pixel 11 Pro

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Another year, another Pixel phone. The 11th generation of Google's long-running Pixel phones debuted in August 2026, with the Pixel 11 Pro, as has become tradition, sharing top billing alongside the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The 11 Pro is, by most accounts, a solid enough phone, retaining the Pixel series' fundamentals while improving it with an array of Gemini enhancements and tricks like Magic Camera. That said, some have felt let down by the $100-plus price hike, RAM and battery capacity downgrades, and the lack of major upgrades over the previous generation, among other complaints.

Is it a bad phone? Not at all; the cameras are still great, and the stock Pixel experience is as smooth as ever. If you're willing to overlook those issues, then you'll probably find plenty to like about Google's new flagship. But there will undoubtedly be shoppers turned off by one or more of the downsides, which is where this list comes in.

One of the best aspects of the Android ecosystem is that you have alternatives for almost every phone you might consider, including the Pixel 11 Pro. Now, we don't think there's a phone out there that outright beats the Pixel 11 Pro across the board, but there are plenty that can outperform it in certain areas, and many that offer a different flavor that you may find more to your liking. Let's get started.