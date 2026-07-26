4 Reasons Why You Should Consider Buying A Foldable Phone

Mobile phone makers are in something of a smartphone arms race, releasing bigger and bigger devices with each generation. While some consumers may appreciate extra screen space, larger phones aren't necessarily more practical. Unless you have bigger hands or don't mind using a gadget two-handed, phones larger than 6.9 inches can be more difficult to hold, less portable, and cumbersome to use with one hand.

As a consumer tech writer and reviewer, I've tried all sorts of mobile phones and learned to look beyond tech specs for features that matter to me. Since I do most of my daily tasks on a smartphone, I find that practicality is just as important as performance.

For the past two years, my primary phone has been an iPhone 15 Pro Max. I like it for all the things one would like an iPhone — it's got a nice camera, it's easy to use, and it's incredibly reliable, among other things. However, as someone with a small palm span, it's pretty challenging to hold. Add a protective case to it, and it becomes even harder to grip, impossible to fit in most pockets, and takes up a lot of space in a bag. Last year, I decided to venture into the world of foldable phones and got a Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 as a second smartphone. After over a year of regular use, it is now my main mobile device. Below are some of the reasons why I don't regret joining the foldable phone fan club, and why you may want to consider making your next smartphone a foldable one.