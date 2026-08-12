Pixel 11 Pro, Pro Fold, And More: Everything Google Just Released (And What They Cost)

The 11th generation of Google's Pixel devices is here, and like the previous few iterations, upgrades are rather incremental on the hardware front. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL all share the same new Tensor G6 chip — which Google claims is up to 15% faster when it comes to launching apps than the Tensor G5 — with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) that's packing in 50% more compute. Design-wise, the Pixel 11 series is unmistakably Google, retaining the same glass and aluminum construction with the distinct camera bar at the rear.

The thickness of the camera bar on the base model Pixel 11 has been reduced by 40%, which should help with making the phone feel less bulky. There are major upgrades to the camera system across the lineup. The Pixel 11 features a larger 48-megapixel main sensor, and the 5x telephoto lens now supports 30x Super Zoom. As for the Pro models, both the main and telephoto lenses have been upgraded, allowing you to crop in much closer with Pro Zoom at 120x.

There is one new hardware addition to the Pixel 11 series — a cluster of colored LED lights around the flash module. Google is calling this feature "HiLight," and it pretty much works like the notification LED on older Android phones used to. Pricing has seen a bump and now starts at $900 for the Pixel 11, $1,100 for the Pixel 11 Pro, and $1,300 for the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Fortunately, all models start with 256GB of capacity.