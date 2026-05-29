How Long Should A Google Pixel Last? Here's What Can Affect The Phone's Lifespan

Simply because smartphone manufacturers launch new models every calendar year doesn't mean you are obliged to upgrade every time. In fact, modern phones use chipsets that have more power than most day-to-day apps require. This alone should make a new purchase last at least a couple of years, assuming you don't physically break your phone. The lifespan of iPhones is typically touted as better than that of most Android phones, but recent releases from Google and Samsung have closed this gap considerably.

Google promises seven years of operating system updates for its smartphones, starting with the Pixel 8. This should have you covered on the software front at least until 2030. Of course, you can continue using your phone beyond that, but the lack of security updates will leave your device more vulnerable to exploits. App compatibility on Android is usually pretty generous, so it's unlikely that your Pixel will last long enough to run into app support issues before the hardware itself starts showing its age.

It's worth noting that while you may keep receiving Android updates, you may not always get the latest software features unveiled with newer Pixel phones. This is pretty standard across the industry, since some software additions are locked behind newer hardware capabilities — especially given how demanding on-device AI models can be. The bottom line is, your Pixel will officially be supported by Google for at least seven years, but how well it actually ages depends on many other factors.