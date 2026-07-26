17 Features You Probably Didn't Know Came With Your Google Pixel Phone

Google's Pixel phones have been around since 2016 and are still going very strong; We're now patiently awaiting the Google Pixel 11. Pixels have carved a niche out for themselves as phones that try to be "smarter" than the competition rather than offering the fastest performance. So when you buy a Pixel phone for the first time, you might be inundated by the long catalogue of smart features Google has added over the years — certainly a lot more than other Android manufacturers on the market.

From seamless live translation and subtitles to unique camera modes, these are some of the best features you probably didn't expect to find in your Pixel phone. Bear in mind that not all of these features are available on all Pixels, and that this list is by no means comprehensive. Some of these features may also be available on other Android phones.