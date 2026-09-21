12 Things To Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-30 (Used Or New)

The subcompact SUV formula is a relatively straightforward one, but it's appealing to a lot of buyers. The segment is geared towards drivers who want the perks of driving an SUV, like a higher ride height and increased ground clearance, but don't necessarily want or need family-hauling spaciousness. To be truly competitive in the segment, a car not only needs to be affordable and capable, but it also needs to offer a unique selling point that makes it stand out from its competitors. In the case of the Mazda CX-30, that unique selling point is its performance and handling.

Since its introduction for the 2020 model year, the CX-30 has remained one of Mazda's most affordable cars. At launch, it shared floor space in dealerships with the similar CX-3, but that didn't last long. Mazda discontinued the CX-3 after the 2021 model year, and today the CX-30 is Mazda's only SUV in the subcompact segment.

It certainly has plenty of competitors in 2026, and the best of those competitors have it beat in some key areas. Even so, the CX-30's strengths make it well worth considering, whether you're looking for a new or used car. Just make sure you know these 12 key things before you head out to try one out for yourself.