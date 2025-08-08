Is The Mazda CX-50 Built By Toyota? What To Know Before You Buy

Toyota is an undisputed titan of the automotive industry, not just among its Japanese rivals, but among all global automakers. Its power also expands far beyond Toyota-badged vehicles, with the Hino truck company, Daihatsu, and Lexus falling under Toyota's corporate umbrella. Beyond those names, Toyota's influence also includes partnerships and agreements with smaller Japanese automakers, including both Subaru and Mazda.

Subaru's partnership with Toyota is well established at this point. It's a relationship that's borne fruit like the co-developed Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars, the Subaru Solterra and Toyota Bz4x EVs, and has also seen Toyota lending its hybrid technology to Subaru. The Toyota-Mazda partnership is more recent, but has already birthed some ambitious ventures of its own, including the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, which builds the Mazda CX-50 alongside the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Does that mean the CX-50 is made by Toyota in the way that the GR86 is made by Subaru or the Supra is made by BMW? No, not quite. Though it's built in a joint factory with Toyota, the CX-50 and its underlying platform are both unique to Mazda, and that's helped make the CX-50 one of the more engaging SUVs in its class. The CX-50 Hybrid, on the other hand, is heavy on Toyota DNA under the hood, with its entire drivetrain borrowed from the Toyota RAV4. Let's break down this partnership a little further.