8 Things To Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-50 (Used Or New)

Many small SUVs hold their value well over time, and there are several factors at play helping to keep those values high. Not only are plenty of small SUVs affordably priced when new, they're also consistently popular among used buyers, which helps ensure demand matches supply when they're traded in. The best contenders in the class also generally have strong reputations for reliability.

In that context, you might expect the CX-50 to hold its value well. In truth, current estimates paint a less clear picture. According to CarEdge, a new CX-50 will lose just 37 percent of its value after five years on the road, making it a strong performer in its class. However, KBB estimates the car will lose about 52 percent of its value over the same time frame, putting it behind the best in the segment.

The exact percentage of your investment that you can expect to receive upon trade-in can also differ based on your car's condition and mileage. Overall though, it still seems likely that rival SUVs from Honda and Toyota are more likely to hold their value than the Mazda. This isn't great news for new car buyers, but it works to the advantage of used car buyers trying to score a bargain.

Comparing the average used values of a three-year old CX-50 with its rivals, the cost savings are clear. According to KBB, a base-spec 2023 CX-50 has a fair purchase price of $20,100 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, a base-spec RAV4 from the same model year will set buyers back over $6,000 more, and a base CR-V is over $5,000 pricier than the Mazda.