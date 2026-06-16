6 Small SUVs That Depreciate The Fastest (And 6 That Hold Their Value)

Compact SUVs are the largest market segment in America according to a 2025 study by S&P Global, and competition within the segment is fierce. Long-standing favorites from the likes of Toyota and Honda go head-to-head against upstart competitors, with the best of the bunch offering a winning mix of practicality, comfort, and affordability.

With so many small SUVs on the market to pick between, buyers can afford to be choosy. There are many different factors that influence a buyer's final decision, with depreciation being a particularly important factor for many. Most buyers would strongly prefer that their shiny new SUV doesn't plummet in value during their ownership, although some do exactly that.

Using data from two trusted sources, we've compared depreciation rates from a wide range of small SUVs to pick out the models that lose value at the fastest and slowest rates. There are some common themes between models at each end of the spectrum: For example, the highest depreciating models tend to hail from luxury brands, feature electric powertrains, or both. At the other end, the models with the best value retention are offered by mass-market brands with good reputations for long-term reliability. If you're in the market for a new budget-friendly small SUV and want to know which models to stay away from, you'll find the answers here.