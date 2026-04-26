Not The Traverse, Not The Trax - This Is Chevy's Least-Sold SUV In The US

Chevrolet makes a truly wide variety of SUVs for the U.S. market, which makes sense given the widespread popularity of the SUV among today's vehicle buyers. You can buy Chevy SUVs with internal combustion engines and EV powertrains. There are small Chevy SUVs, medium-sized ones, and some truly gargantuan models, too.

But with such a wide range of products, there will be winners and losers, and not every Chevrolet SUV can be a sales success. The worst-selling Chevy SUV in 2025, according to GoodCarBadCar.net, is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, with 13,943 sales. This makes sense, since EVs had a rough time in 2025, especially with the elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit on September 30, 2025. The next-worst-selling Chevy SUV for 2025 was Chevy's other electric SUV, the Equinox EV, which shifted 31,156 units between January and December. This potentially reflected the somewhat unexciting design we pointed out in our review of a 2026 Equinox EV.

Other lesser-selling SUVs from the Chevrolet corral include the gasoline Blazer with 52,002 units sold, the Suburban with 53,303 sales, and the TrailBlazer with 92,600 sales. All other Chevrolet SUVs in the company's lineup sold more than 100,000 examples each in 2025. They include the top-selling gasoline Equinox with 275,850 sales, followed by the Trax with 192,030 units sold, the Traverse with 133,396 sales, and the Tahoe with 104,694 sales.