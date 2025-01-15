2025 Range Rover Evoque Review: Smooth, Stylish And Thirsty

Land Rover is an odd brand. It's steeped in history with models like the Defender and Series II, and a symbol of wealth with cars like the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. It's also a brand that is perfectly content in doing exactly the same thing for decades on end, and only changing a little bit over the years: its biggest announcement over the past few years was the resurrection of an old nameplate.

As a result of that preference for gradual evolution, a 2025 Range Rover Sport doesn't look radically different from a 2007 Range Rover Sport. Sure, the edges have been smoothed out, there's better tech, and some different sheet metal. Yet no matter the vintage, a Land Rover is immediately recognizable.

Last year, I reviewed the Range Rover Velar, the brand's somewhat newer (comparatively speaking) entry into the mid-size SUV market. Now, it's the turn of Range Rover's compact SUV, the Evoque, though sadly it's not a convertible.