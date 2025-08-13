Is The Mazda CX-50 A Good Car? Here's What Owners Say
Defining a car as good is really rather subjective. However, there are certain qualities the majority of us can all agree on that a good car should have for its segment. For example, a supercar should be fast, and a minivan should be spacious. The Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover, and for this segment, most will be looking for something that can comfortably seat five, offer respectable storage space and performance levels, plus it needs to be efficient and easy to use, too.
Rather than relying on Mazda's own claims to establish whether the crossover is any good or not — although we do have our own review of the Mazda CX-50 – we've decided to also see what actual owners have to say. This involves looking at personal reviews left on owner's forums and sites such as Reddit, in addition to ratings left by owners on Edmunds. Both give us an accurate view of how much owners are enjoying their CX-50 models, and thankfully, the majority of owner feedback is largely positive.
This allows us to generally conclude by saying that yes, the Mazda CX-50 is a good car, but not without fault. Here's what owners loved, and what they wish Mazda would improve on with the CX-50.
Owners enjoy the CX-50's style and hybrid options
Consulting Edmunds, we can see that the 2025 Mazda CX-50 has received around 40 reviews from customers, which is more than enough for us to draw a clear picture of what most owners think about the stylish crossover. Across the 40 reviews, an average ranking of 4 out of 5 is given, which is a solid start.
Half of all the reviews give the top 5-star rating, with owners stating they love the design of the CX-50 the most. It differs slightly from the traditional SUV design seen with the more spacious CX-5, with a sleeker roofline, and bulky bumpers, providing an athletic yet off-road-ready stance. Other frequently favorited attributes include the CX-50's dynamic handling, which is rare in this segment, and the availability of a hybrid option. We test-drove and reviewed the CX-50 Hybrid, and we found the solid fuel economy to be a high-point, in addition to the standard all-wheel-drive system.
Over on Reddit, the CX-50 clearly has found fans. One user remarked that their CX-50 was "nice and comfortable to drive", a statement echoed by many others. Some owners were more specific with their favorite aspects of CX-50 ownership, noting that "the driving feel is fantastic", and that it has "much better trunk space than the CX-30".
The CX-50 isn't perfect, but it is still good
As is to be expected, owners also have their slight gripes with the CX-50. Edmunds neatly summarizes the majority of owner complaints, stating that firm seats and an uncomfortable ride are some of the more common gripes. In addition, some found that the CX-50 can suffer from excessive road noise and that non-turbocharged models are a little lackluster.
Similarly over on Reddit, owners have shared their dislikes with the car, no matter how minor some of the complaints might be. One owner remarked that on longer drives the seats did prove to be very uncomfortable, leading to sciatic pain on journeys two hours or longer. Furthermore, the same owner expressed that the car never felt particularly stable at highway speeds, and that it wasn't particularly comfortable when cruising at anything north of 70 mph.
Others shared much smaller issues, such as finding it difficult to read the controls on the steering wheel — although surely a gripe like this would fade over time, as no doubt you'd learn which buttons do what and where they are located. The same owner also complained about the complete lack of USB-C ports. Overall, while some owners do struggle to really love their CX-50s, the majority seem very pleased, and so, concluding that it is indeed a good car comes quite easily.