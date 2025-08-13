Is The Mazda CX-50 A Good Car? Here's What Owners Say

Defining a car as good is really rather subjective. However, there are certain qualities the majority of us can all agree on that a good car should have for its segment. For example, a supercar should be fast, and a minivan should be spacious. The Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover, and for this segment, most will be looking for something that can comfortably seat five, offer respectable storage space and performance levels, plus it needs to be efficient and easy to use, too.

Rather than relying on Mazda's own claims to establish whether the crossover is any good or not — although we do have our own review of the Mazda CX-50 – we've decided to also see what actual owners have to say. This involves looking at personal reviews left on owner's forums and sites such as Reddit, in addition to ratings left by owners on Edmunds. Both give us an accurate view of how much owners are enjoying their CX-50 models, and thankfully, the majority of owner feedback is largely positive.

This allows us to generally conclude by saying that yes, the Mazda CX-50 is a good car, but not without fault. Here's what owners loved, and what they wish Mazda would improve on with the CX-50.