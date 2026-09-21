10 Appliance Brands With The Best Warranties

Buying a new appliance usually comes down to a handful of things you can actually see and compare — price, size, energy rating, and maybe a specific feature you've been wanting — but what gets overlooked most times is the warranty document. It is often the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major expense a few years down the line, especially when you're dealing with something as pricey as a built-in refrigerator or a professional-grade range.

Here's the thing about big appliances: They're not cheap to replace, and they're even less cheap to repair once you're footing the bill yourself. For example, a failed compressor on a high-end fridge can cost you hundreds of dollars if you're outside the coverage window, which is exactly why the length and depth of a brand's warranty matter just as much as how well it performs on day one.

This list digs into some high-end names flying under most people's radar and breaks down exactly what you're actually getting when you buy from them. You'll see how some of these brands go well beyond the industry's usual 1-year standard while stacking up extended protection on things like compressors, motors, and sealed refrigeration systems, along with what tends to void that protection. So whether you're shopping for your first major appliance or replacing one that's finally given out, knowing this information up front could save you a real headache later on.