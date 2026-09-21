10 Appliance Brands With The Best Warranties
Buying a new appliance usually comes down to a handful of things you can actually see and compare — price, size, energy rating, and maybe a specific feature you've been wanting — but what gets overlooked most times is the warranty document. It is often the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major expense a few years down the line, especially when you're dealing with something as pricey as a built-in refrigerator or a professional-grade range.
Here's the thing about big appliances: They're not cheap to replace, and they're even less cheap to repair once you're footing the bill yourself. For example, a failed compressor on a high-end fridge can cost you hundreds of dollars if you're outside the coverage window, which is exactly why the length and depth of a brand's warranty matter just as much as how well it performs on day one.
This list digs into some high-end names flying under most people's radar and breaks down exactly what you're actually getting when you buy from them. You'll see how some of these brands go well beyond the industry's usual 1-year standard while stacking up extended protection on things like compressors, motors, and sealed refrigeration systems, along with what tends to void that protection. So whether you're shopping for your first major appliance or replacing one that's finally given out, knowing this information up front could save you a real headache later on.
Thermador
Thermador has spent more than a century building out its footprint in the American kitchen since its founding in 1916, expanding from ovens and range tops to dishwashers, coffee machines, and refrigerators under the Bosch umbrella. Every one of those product lines kicking off with a full 24-month standard warranty covering parts.
For refrigerators after the base warranty wraps up, you are looking at an additional 48 months on labor and components like the evaporator, dryer, and condenser, followed by another 72 months. At that stage the protection would have narrowed down to just components, pushing the full sealed system coverage window well past a decade. Dishwashers, on the other hand, carry their own separate set of extended terms too on only their racks, along with the unit's microprocessor, picking up 48 more months of coverage on just components, which all makes sense now as to why their dishwashers always get singled out as some of the best on the market.
That's not all. You won't have to bother about paying for parts for as long as you own the appliance if rust ever gets into the interior basin or eats through any panel of the stainless metal opening, whether it's on your refrigerator or dishwasher, though you would still be on hook for technician fees and any other related charges.
Fisher & Paykel
Fisher & Paykel was founded in New Zealand back in 1934, and after decades of building the brand's name, it now operates under the Haier Group while still holding a reputation as one of the go-to names for smart refrigerators. That same reputation carries into its warranty policy, which offers US homeowners a full 24 months of standard coverage, whether you're in a traditional household or a place like an RV. The standard term covers the parts themselves along with other service charges, as long as the appliance is used domestically and every service visit goes through Fisher & Paykel's approval process, since any completed repair carries its own 12-month of follow-up protection. Don't expect the standard package if you bought the appliance for business, though; the best Fisher & Paykel can do is to cover just the components for 12 months.
Certain components come with their own extended warranty, like the full decade of protection you get for the torque motor in a clothes washer, though that doesn't extend to the motor regulator. Meanwhile, a refrigerator's condenser and compressor get their own separate 60-month window. However, if you happen to live in Alaska and need help with setup or instructional support, you will have to foot the extra bills. If that's not the case, just keep your original receipt because that's your ticket for any claim down the line. In situations where a unit is beyond fixing, Fisher & Paykel will either reimburse you or swap it outright, if it wasn't caused by a bad installation.
Sub-Zero
Sub-Zero has grown from the refrigeration company Westye Bakke started in Wisconsin as a reliable way of keeping his kid's insulin cold back to 1945 to a brand recognized today for producing some of the highest-priced refrigerators on the market, along with an expanding range of dishwashers and cooking appliances built across their other facilities in Arizona and Iowa. You can also see that same level of care in their warranty terms, as coverage starts on installation day rather than the day it's purchased.
Homeowners buying standard residential appliances get 24 months of guarantee on parts and services, while the components inside them, like the condenser, drier, and compressor, get a longer 5-year term. After that window closes, an extra seven years of parts-only protection kicks in. Commercial buyers work with a shorter opening period of twelve months for full coverage, but they still receive the same 5-year component protection on those internal cooling parts afterward. Here's where things get interesting for anyone buying a residential outdoor unit, though: While the initial coverage runs just twelve months, the internal cooling system on outdoor models actually earns 60 months of both components and service work, which is a more generous arrangement than what indoor units receive over that same stretch.
Anyone wanting extra protection beyond what comes standard can pick up Sub-Zero Care Plus, which adds up to five more years for residential and outdoor units already under standard coverage, as long as they aren't refurbished.
Wolf
Wolf became part of the Sub-Zero family in 2000, bringing a focused lineup of mostly made-in-America cooking appliances like cooktops, ranges, and microwaves, together with its sister brand (Sub-Zero) covering the refrigeration side.
For kitchen appliances used in a standard home, Wolf will cover all components at no cost for its first 24 months, while select components like induction alternators, the hood system, and magnetron tubes get a longer 5-year window of parts-only protection. Appliances used in test and demonstration kitchens follow a similar 2-year structure on everything about their components, including expenses. One thing that also applies across every indoor category regardless of tier: Filter swaps are never included, so budget for those separately.
Outdoor cooking residential appliances start with a shorter 1-year standard warranty for any component swap together with other charges. For components like drip pans, briquette trays, and gas controls, those come with a parts-only protection of up to five years. The more interesting detail, though, is that Wolf also offers these units with an unlimited lifetime parts-only warranty on its stainless steel components, provided the damage isn't tied to rust, surface finish changes, surface scuffs, or environmental wear. In fact, across every category, any damage traced back to poor upkeep, incidental mishaps, or a bad install voids the warranty, except if your state doesn't cap how long an implied warranty can run.
Miele
Miele's story starts in a small German town called Herzebrock in the 1899, where the founding partnership began with cream separators before the company produced its first washing machine in 1903. That story matters because it set the tone for their commitment to making things "forever better" with every generation, and that same mindset now extends to how Miele stands behind its appliances long after they leave the showrooms.
Appliances like ovens, dishwashers, coffee machines, freezers, cookers, and washing machines built for home use all come with two years of standard coverage from the day you buy them, taking care of both components and service work needed to install them, provided you bought through one of Miele's approved retail partners and stay in use within the US. You'd also get up to five years of standard protection on the internal cooling components like the driers, condensers, and refrigerants, followed by an extra 60-month coverage once the first stretch runs out, covering just those same components.
Vacuum cleaner warranty work a little differently, landing somewhere between one and three years depending on which series you choose and what your local consumer protection laws allow — though select HomeCare models like the Classic C1 Centennial step up to five years. There's also a time-sensitive opportunity on the compact dryer and Little Giant washing unit: If registered before the year closes out, Miele will stretch your coverage by five years, and for more peace of mind, there are paid extension plans already on most appliances stretching to five or 10 years.
True Residential
True has been building refrigeration for American kitchens since 1945, so the company isn't new to giving one of the best warranties around. That's obvious in their 36-month service-free protection structured around their products once you buy one. The assurance covers the whole component the very moment it gets placed into a residential environment, and if your unit happens to arrive later than expected, True will tack on an extra three months on top of that to make sure you're not shortchanged on time. Cooling parts like the condenser coil, compressor, and the tube connector in any refrigeration appliance are most likely to give you trouble down the line, so those come with a longer full 6-year parts coverage, including repairs and labor service, and as long as your unit is in True's books and well-maintained during its first year of use. You will also be able to unlock six more years of coverage on that same sealed system but just on components across certain products.
Note that any work or transaction that happens through the wrong network will put the entire plan at risk, especially if you sell or give away the unit to a new owner, regardless of if you did it with the receipt and model number. The company also won't absorb issues caused by bad wiring, everyday wear, electrical breakdown, or poor installation. Also, any financial setback tied to shipping damage, misuse, or if your fridge or freezer breaks down on you.
Viking
For indoor kitchen appliances like microwaves, ranges, ovens, hoods, and dishwashers, Viking will start you off on 24 months of coverage on parts and fixes through their certified repair assistant, and that clock mostly runs from the day you take ownership as long as the unit wasn't bought refurbished or open-box. Outdoor gear like grills, carts, power burners, and outdoor refrigeration drawers, on the other hand, carry a full 12 months of protection. Wherever you cook, minor imperfections in finish or color are covered for a three-month window, though that grace period only applies to factory-related issues, not wear from abuse, environmental damage, or even a rough install.
It's worth noting that Viking is among the refrigerator brands made in the US that backs its sealed refrigeration systems this thoroughly. Indoor parts like condensers, dryers, and compressors get four more years of full parts-and-labor protection once the standard warranty runs out, followed by six extra years of protection on the components most prone to wear. Sealed components in outdoor undercounter fridges and ice makers only receive that same four-year extension, while things like burner assemblies, grill grates, and heating components across gas and electric cooking appliances get extended parts coverage running from year two or three out to year five, depending on whether the unit is used inside or outside the home. However, business use of these units typically voids coverage except for residential-classified spaces like churches or fire stations, which qualifies for the three-month cosmetic window, not settings like restaurants.
Blue Star
Blue Star's warranty structure makes a lot more sense once you know the brand didn't start from scratch back in 2002. Prizer-Painter Stove Works had already been building appliances in America for close to 150 years before it created the Blue Star name, and that long manufacturing history carries into how thorough the coverage still is today. On the cooking appliance and ventilation hood side, you get a full 12 months of coverage on things like fixes and component swaps, which kicks in the moment the unit gets set up by a qualified installer in a private residence. If you don't register your purchase, you only get a week to lay claims on the warranty for dents and chips on its panels and grates. Submit that registration card and you get a full decade of protection on cast iron burner tops and a year on all other components; anything after that is on you.
Refrigeration appliances run on a different clock entirely with a base coverage of 24 months, though Blue Star tacks an extra full 36 months specifically for enclosed units like the compressor and evaporator. After that, it gets coverage on just components for the next eight years. Unlike the cooking appliances, you get two months of guaranteed coverage on any dent and chip that shows up on refrigeration surfaces as long as you don't lose the receipt. However, it is also worth knowing that placing any of these appliances in a hospitality or care facility, relocating them, or scratching off the factory-issued ID plate can wipe out the coverage entirely.
Ikea
Ikea's been known for furnishing homes for more than 50 years, and kitchen appliances aren't exactly what the brand built its name on. Still, if you're shopping there for a fridge or dishwasher, the warranty setup is worth knowing about before you buy.
Most kitchen appliances — microwaves, ovens, freezers, and cooktops — come with five years of standard coverage, though a handful of product lines break from that mold. Examples like LAGAN only get one year, SUNNERSTA and TILLREDA both come with two, KNOXHULT sticks to the usual five, ENHET kitchens get a ten-year guarantee, and SEKTION cabinetry actually comes with 25 years of free coverage, which is a genuine long time by any standard. Whatever the length, that coverage kicks in the moment you pay, rather than once the unit is installed. Part swaps, repairs, and service calls all included courtesy of Whirlpool, assuming the appliance has been looked after correctly. That partnership makes sense, considering Whirlpool manufactures IKEA's refrigerators alongside Electrolux.
Issues from storing things improperly, everyday wear and dents, any appliance used commercially, or harm stemmed from specific accidents all fall outside the warranty unless your state doesn't permit those kinds of caps to begin with. If that exemption does apply to you, resist the urge to correct anything yourself the moment you spot an issue. Better yet, reach out to IKEA directly, but be prepared to cover the shipping charges for any parts involved.
Speed Queen
Backed by Alliance Laundry Systems, Speed Queen is arguably the most dependable washing machine brand available in the US market right now. With its inception dating back to 1928, the brand has built a reputation for itself more in the commercial laundry space than in the consumer appliance conversation, running from front-load and stacked dryer combinations to top-load washers through its Ripon, Wisconsin facility. Designed with demanding use in mind, Speed Queen says you can use them for up to 25 years, and when it's time for swaps, a parts ecosystem covering upward of 150,000 individual components makes sourcing quite easy.
On the warranty side, for residential customers the 3000 Series washers and dryers come with 36 months of service components and coverage, 60 months on the cabinet, and indefinite protection on select steel parts –- all kicking in about a month after the unit arrives. The 5000 Series scales up from there with parts and service coverage to 60 months while backing the washer's drivetrain components for fifteen years. You won't have to worry about the swap expenses on the 7000 Series' TR7 and DR7 models for seven years, and it includes indefinite protection on cylinders, tubs, and bulkheads. As for the DF7, FF7, and SF7 models in the 7000 series, those carry five years of complete coverage with that same lifetime rust guarantee.
For business users, your coverage is limited to just parts. It also disqualifies from the company's Confidence Plus Extended Warranty, which can include up to an additional decade on top of the base plan, covering components, labor, and repair costs in full.
Major appliance brands that are missing
You've probably noticed a few familiar names missing from this ranking — brands like LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, GE, or Samsung. If you were expecting to spot them here, there's a simple reason none of them made the cut. Yes, these five brands are the kind that most households have at least one product from, but what kept them off this list comes entirely down to how their warranties are structured.
Every one of these manufacturers offers just a single year of coverage on components and labor with no built-in option to extend that protection like other brands you've seen throughout this list. Samsung is a partial exception, layering on five to ten years of coverage for things like sealed refrigeration systems or drive motors in select appliances, but the rest of the group typically stop the clock at twelve months, leaving anything that breaks after that on the owner's tab.
That distinction is exactly why this list exists in the first place — to highlight those brands that back their products with the best coverage on paper. By that measure alone, these five more common brands simply couldn't keep pace with the names that made the cut. You can absolutely still buy and trust appliances from any of them; just don't expect the same multi-year safety net you'll get with the appliance manufacturers outlined above.