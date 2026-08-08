7 Major Tech & Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Bosch

As one of the leading technology conglomerates on the planet, Bosch has a huge presence in multiple segments of global economy. Its presence can vary from region to region, but the German brand's core foundations of focusing on mobility, industrial applications, and consumer tech remain no matter where you go. In the U.S. specifically, all of these areas are explored, but some are more of a priority than others.

Lately, Bosch has been rapidly expanding its portfolio of HVAC brands, scooping up many of the country's leading manufacturers. This includes both household units and automotive products to cover as much ground as possible. And alongside its own branded appliances, another one of Bosch's main focuses in the U.S. is appliances, many of which fall into the higher end of the market. While things like power tools make up a big part of Bosch's success Stateside, here's a closer look at seven technology and appliance brands that keep Bosch competing at the very top of other segment.