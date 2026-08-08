7 Major Tech & Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Bosch
As one of the leading technology conglomerates on the planet, Bosch has a huge presence in multiple segments of global economy. Its presence can vary from region to region, but the German brand's core foundations of focusing on mobility, industrial applications, and consumer tech remain no matter where you go. In the U.S. specifically, all of these areas are explored, but some are more of a priority than others.
Lately, Bosch has been rapidly expanding its portfolio of HVAC brands, scooping up many of the country's leading manufacturers. This includes both household units and automotive products to cover as much ground as possible. And alongside its own branded appliances, another one of Bosch's main focuses in the U.S. is appliances, many of which fall into the higher end of the market. While things like power tools make up a big part of Bosch's success Stateside, here's a closer look at seven technology and appliance brands that keep Bosch competing at the very top of other segment.
Buderus
Buderus is without a doubt one of the biggest brands within the Bosch Home Comfort Group's portfolio. The company was brought to life way back in 1731 by Johann Wilhelm Buderus and has been prioritizing high-quality heating systems since the late 19th century. Fast forward a couple hundred years, the German brand is still one of the leaders in its category, under the wing of Bosch since 2003. While you can also get various HVAC systems from Buderus, heating is the core of its business.
With so much experience and heritage to use, Buderus does a great job of offering plenty of different types of HVAC products for both home and commercial use. Alongside often looking nice and minimalistic, the brand uses a few different approaches for its products. If you need a heavy-duty boiler, Buderus has a stainless steel option that's designed to last for quite a while. On the smaller residential side, both gas and oil boilers are available from the brand, alongside the hybrid systems that use heat pumps in combination with gas or oil to help be as efficient as possible.
Thermador
Bosch's appliance division is just as important on an international scale as the plethora of HVAC manufacturers it has, with Thermador being one of the main names Stateside, among the comparatively limited Bosch-owned options the U.S. has compared to Europe. Instead of going down the more affordable route, though, century-old Thermador champions itself on the wide range of top-tier, luxury appliances that make themselves at home in the more expensive kitchens.
Thermador covers just about every major fitted appliance that you'll need in a kitchen. The luxury brand splits its products into lineups and series, namely the Professional and Masterpieces collections, but the differences are primarily visual — you'll get the same quality no matter which one you go for. For luxury refrigerators, Thermador has plenty of columns (as well as freezer columns), as well as new bottom freezer fridges to boot. There's also a lot of gas and/or induction ranges, or individual ovens if you don't want separate cooktops. It's an expensive brand, but Bosch keeps its subsidiary competitively priced within the luxury market.
Hitachi Cooling & Heating
As you'll find out throughout this article, the main focal point for the Bosch Home Comfort division is HVAC equipment. To maximize its reach in the massive sector and compete with a conglomerate like Carrier, Bosch acquired Johnson Controls' and Hitachi's jointly owned residential and light commercial air conditioning venture, bringing the rights to use the Hitachi name (among others) on its products. Compared to the other names that Bosch picked up in the transaction, Hitachi is among the more unique ones, due to the products it actually offers.
Hitachi was already making different products compared to the other brands that Johnson Controls oversaw, so it's no surprise that Bosch keeps it that way to have a hand in as many areas of the industry as possible. Standard appliances such as air conditioning units and heat pumps come from the brand, but it puts its own established technology to use, particularly with its VRF systems in both residential and commercial settings.
York
Another brand that Bosch gained a lot of control over through its partial takeover of Johnson Controls was York. Founded in 1874 in the U.S., this was one of the manufacturers that arguably laid the foundations for HVAC technology as we know it today, and it hasn't stopped keeping the standards high across the board.
Similar to Hitachi, York offers a good amount of residential products that are also used in light commercial settings, including standard AC units, heat pumps, and gas furnaces. Smaller mini-split systems are also available from York to put in your home, alongside things like standalone air handlers and evaporator coils, all built with efficiency in mind.
It's important to note that while Bosch controls the residential and light commercial products, Johnson Controls kept the heavy-duty commercial lines in its own hands, and therefore still makes the much larger air or water-cooled chillers, air-handling units, and heat pumps that serve industries ranging from healthcare to education. Common ground between York's residential and commercial products, though, is the focus on achieving the utmost efficiency with all of its units.
Champion
Johnson Controls had even more brand names under its banner outside of York, with one of the most notable names being Champion. Unlike Hitachi, which joined forces with Johnson Controls, Champion was one of the names that was already wholly owned and produced by the latter. Subsequently, both York and Champion still share the same fundamentals as each other under the Bosch Home Comfort Group's ownership, offering almost identical lineups. The only major difference between them is that Bosch uses York on a global scale, whereas Champion is kept regional to the U.S.
Having two brands that are practically identical isn't necessarily a bad thing; it means that Bosch can further push its products without just relying on one badge. Johnson Controls did this for a while by itself, so it's no surprise to see it continue now that Bosch has control. The same residential and light commercial HVAC products, including ducted and ductless AC units, heat pumps, furnaces, and larger packaged units that go on roofs, can be purchased from Champion, getting the same focus on efficiency as York.
Gaggenau
Thermador isn't the only kitchen appliance brand Bosch owns, and Gaggenau takes things a step further for those who are prepared to spend the money required to make a kitchen as high-end as it possibly can be. This is one of the oldest brands that Bosch owns, dating back to 1683 in Germany. Today, it offers one of the most forward-thinking lineups of kitchen appliances on the market, and tops some of the most in-depth studies when it comes to reliability.
Starting with the more standard appliances like its refrigerators, Gaggenau offers a few super sleek models, all kitted out with refined technology to control the temperatures of the individual compartments, also built with stainless steel so the product lasts as long as an appliance's life should be.
Gaggenau's built-in ovens are just as sleek, as are the much more niche products that have added to the brand's reputation over years. It makes high-tech, professional-grade coffee machines that fit right in with the cabinetry, well as wine cabinets, culinary warming drawers, and ventilation systems to keep the kitchen air as clean as possible. Not always necessary, but certainly worth having if you have the money.
Robinair
While Bosch's involvement in the residential and commercial sector of the HVAC industry is its most established in 2026, it's not the only area where they have a massive presence. In 2012, Bosch purchased Robinair, adding to its mobility aftermarket division. Robinair specializes in automotive equipment to help service all sorts of potential issues that HVAC components in cars can face. Focusing primarily on cooling, it's one of the go-to brands when it comes to making sure your car's A/C is working as intended.
The main products that Robinair sells are the recover and recycle machines. There are quite a few different options to choose from depending on what car you drive, but they all focus on recovering refrigerant, filtering the liquid, and checking for leaks before putting it back into the system. Alongside the full-size machines, Robinair also makes smaller recovery machines and vacuum pumps, as well as a plethora of specialized handheld tools like leak detectors and thermometers.