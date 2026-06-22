5 Cool Things Luxury Refrigerators Come With That Standard Models Don't

Each year, the bar for luxury gets higher, especially when it comes to our kitchens, and many major refrigerator brands have been stepping up to the challenge. For the affluent, who care about their kitchen aesthetics as much as its functionality, some pretty common refrigerator features are top of mind, like being built-in and panel-ready. After all, there's nothing fancier than a classic kitchen wherein you don't know where the fridge is at first glance.

As for functionality, it's almost expected that all high-end refrigerator models have dual-evaporator cooling and an integrated water filter. Not to mention, there's the theater-style interior lighting that can make even your leftovers look yummy, the barely-there background noise, and the kind of doors that don't slam when they close.

These days, luxury refrigerator brands like Miele, Signature Kitchen, Sub-Zero, and JennAir, as well as appliance brands more familiar to us commoners like LG and Samsung, have been rolling out cool features that might be perfect for people for whom budget is no object. For wine lovers who are always ready to celebrate or amateur mixologists who make cocktails for fun, there are refrigerators with beverage-focused features. Others integrate tech features that feel like they're straight from a sci-fi novel, like with motion sensor technology or artificial intelligence. So, if you're looking for inspiration for your dream kitchen, here are some cool features that your next refrigerator might have.