5 Cool Things Luxury Refrigerators Come With That Standard Models Don't
Each year, the bar for luxury gets higher, especially when it comes to our kitchens, and many major refrigerator brands have been stepping up to the challenge. For the affluent, who care about their kitchen aesthetics as much as its functionality, some pretty common refrigerator features are top of mind, like being built-in and panel-ready. After all, there's nothing fancier than a classic kitchen wherein you don't know where the fridge is at first glance.
As for functionality, it's almost expected that all high-end refrigerator models have dual-evaporator cooling and an integrated water filter. Not to mention, there's the theater-style interior lighting that can make even your leftovers look yummy, the barely-there background noise, and the kind of doors that don't slam when they close.
These days, luxury refrigerator brands like Miele, Signature Kitchen, Sub-Zero, and JennAir, as well as appliance brands more familiar to us commoners like LG and Samsung, have been rolling out cool features that might be perfect for people for whom budget is no object. For wine lovers who are always ready to celebrate or amateur mixologists who make cocktails for fun, there are refrigerators with beverage-focused features. Others integrate tech features that feel like they're straight from a sci-fi novel, like with motion sensor technology or artificial intelligence. So, if you're looking for inspiration for your dream kitchen, here are some cool features that your next refrigerator might have.
Specialty ice makers
For people who love hosting guests in their home, making sure you have the right drinks is important to set the mood. Whether it's being able to make cold juice for your summer pool party or making sure everyone's cocktails are perfect for a cozy indoor gathering, having enough ice can make all the difference. In reality, the tech behind fridge ice makers have been around for a long time. But while it's becoming increasingly common even for mid-priced models, some luxury refrigerator brands like Thermador aren't done innovating it. For its bottom freezer refrigeration collection, it doesn't just have a designated ice drawer, but it makes two distinct types of ice: diamond ice and entertainment ice.
To start with, the diamond ice doesn't just have a unique appearance, its shape is designed to cluster more closely, reducing dilution over time. For its 42-inch and 48-inch models, Thermador also offers entertainment ice, frozen in larger gem shapes that maintain their structure better than regular ice, and well-suited to keeping cocktails colder for longer. Both ice varieties use the refrigerator's built-in water filter. That said, if you don't want to sell a kidney to be able to get ice within reach, there are tons of portable ice makers that can fit a wide range of budgets from brands like Frigidaire, Euhomy, and Aglucky.
Hands-free, automatic doors
When you have all the money in the world, doors just seem to open by themselves, including refrigerators doors, it seems. Several luxury appliance manufacturers like Liebherr have rolled out models with automatic doors that you can also trigger via knocking, smartphone app, or voice command. Capable of working with smart home assistants, like Google Home and Amazon's Alexa, you can customize how much it opens with a minimum of 70 degrees. You can also leave it open for a set duration, which ranges from half a minute to five minutes.
Sometimes, it can be difficult to open heavy refrigerator doors while trying to put things in that needs two hands, such as when we're loading up newly bought groceries. But on a more practical note, luxury refrigerator models like these can also be useful for homes with family members or guests that have limited mobility. Since it doesn't require the same level of force, it can be ideal for individuals who rely on crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs.
For its AutoDoor innovation, Liebherr also took home the 2023 iF Design Award with claims of being the world's first refrigerator that both opens and closes automatically. While not as sophisticated, Samsung has Auto Open Door features for some of its models that still require a light touch. LG Signature also has something similar, which requires using your feet to step on a light projection that says "Door Open."
Multi-zone wine storage with a sommelier kit
Who says refrigerators have to cool food? While Miele is a pretty well-regarded maker for luxury refrigerators in general, it also offers several luxury built-in wine refrigerators that can make any wine connoisseur's heart sing, like the Miele KWT 2672 ViS.
Priced at $10,599, the KWT 2672 ViS MasterCool Wine Conditioning Unit is one of its most expensive wine refrigerators the brand makes. It comes with three temperature zones, so you can optimize it for your collection. It comes with nine Beechwood FlexiFrame racks, which add an elegant look. The fridge has a temperature range between 5 degrees Fahrenheit to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. With a total capacity of 13.38 cubic feet, you can store around 91 bottles of 0.75-liter Bordeaux style bottles, which is a lot more than the LG Signature Wine Cellar's 65-bottle capacity. Although, it's also designed to hold different bottle sizes.
With fancy handless doors, the Miele fridge also ships with a SommelierSet that includes an easy-to-reach section with wine glasses, decanter, and a home for each item. With this, you don't have to go very far to drink perfectly conditioned wine. It can also be hooked up to the brand's Miele@home app, which can be integrated to your smart home system. Since it doesn't include one, you might want to get something like the Cokunst electric wine opener, a great luxury gadget to help beat holiday stress.
Prolong produce lifespan
Although all refrigerators are designed to keep food fresher for longer, some brands do it better than others. Among luxury refrigerator brands, Sub-Zero boasts using NASA-inspired purification technology for some of its models. By scrubbing the air in 20-minute intervals, it claims to reduce the presence of everything from bacteria, odors, and even ethylene. While naturally occurring, ethylene exposure can expedite spoilage for produce stored in your refrigerator. Managing its presence in your refrigerator can drastically affect how long your fruits and vegetables last. According to researchers at Penn State, foods likes carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, asparagus, and herbs like parsley and mint are all more sensitive to ethylene exposure.
Since the removal of ethylene helps prolong the freshness of produce, it can help reduce overall food waste in your home and keep fruits and vegetables more palatable. While a Sub-Zero fridge may be out of the budget for a lot of people, there are several food waste apps that you can download to keep track of what's inside your fridge, purchase assorted overstock goods, or donate food that you know you can't consume in time. And if your fridge doesn't come with these fancy air purifiers, you can still snag a just under $20 Fridge Ninja Fridge Deodorizer, which is one of the many Amazon gadgets we think can make spring cleaning easier.
Help you with groceries and meal planning
Making sure your fridge is stocked properly can be difficult, especially for people who lead busy lives. Not only can this lead to food waste, but it can also keep you from cooking all the recipes you were planning. Thankfully, the intersection between luxury and smart fridge brands are slowly making these problems a thing of the past.
Like something out of a sci-fi movie, we now live in a time where AI-assisted food management is becoming even more accessible, with Samsung's Bespoke AI Family Hub leading the charge. In May 2026, Samsung shared major improvements with its AI vision technology, announcing in a press release that its AI Food Manager was gaining the ability to detect packaged goods from global brands, in addition to fresh produce. The feature will also pay attention to how fast you go through various foods, and automatically send you notifications when it's time to buy more.
In January 2026, GE also announced its pioneering scan-to-list barcode scanner, which is meant to help you track what's inside your fridge. Aside from being able to generate shopping lists, it can also sync with Instacart. The brand also introduced FridgeFocus, a feature that lets you check the live inventory of your fresh fruits and vegetables remotely.
Methodology
To make this list, we looked into some of the top-of-the-line offerings from luxury refrigerator manufacturers. We reviewed common features that are seen across brands to understand what is expected for luxury refrigerator brands in both aesthetics and function. Afterward, we isolated features specific to particular brands, and how they translate into premium experiences that are not yet as readily available in many cheaper refrigerator options. To round out each section, we looked for competing brands that aim to solve similar problems through different methods, to bring up as both competing luxury counterpoints and more affordable alternatives. When possible, we also mention specific products you can buy if you want a similar experience, without the luxury price tag.