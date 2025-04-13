13 Amazon Gadgets That Can Make Spring Cleaning Easier

Baseboards have the magical ability to accumulate all the dust in the house while also somehow being the most annoying part to clean. The thought of spending a day bent over scrubbing from one end of the house to the other isn't all that appealing. The aptly-named Baseboard Buddy changes that state of affairs. It is a microfiber pad mounted on a 360-degree swivel head with a 90-degree edge perfect for wiping dust off the top of — wait for it — a baseboard. In Baseboard Buddy's words, you can walk and glide instead of spending the day on your knees. Although marketed for baseboards specifically, it can handle any right-angled surface, like a banister's bottom edge.

The only real downside is that the Baseboard Buddy maintains four stars out of five across 23,000 reviews — not terrible, but not great. The consensus seems to be that it either works or it doesn't. You might fall into the camp where it cleans your baseboards in one pass, has a quality handle, and is easy to clean, or you have the opposite experience. It will depend on what sorts of baseboards you have as well. Fancy molding with no right angle may require a different solution. One thing is clear, though. The four-foot-long handle is a potential backache for anyone above average height. Despite all that, there's no denying this is probably the easiest way to clean those pesky baseboards.