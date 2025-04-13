13 Amazon Gadgets That Can Make Spring Cleaning Easier
Spring cleaning may seem like nothing more than a tedious post-winter to-do list item, but in reality, it goes back much further than that. National Geographic discusses how, across the world, cultural and religious rituals (Passover, Good Friday, Songkran, and so on) have focused on a springtime renewal — most of which feature some element of cleaning. Although spring cleaning may lack any ritualistic flair, what's clear is that it's good for your mental health. People who do it feel happier, less stressed, and more productive. Benefits aside, it can be tedious, especially if your cleaning arsenal isn't up to snuff.
We've taken a stab at Amazon Basics finds for spring cleaning, but today, we're casting a wider net for tools from all brands that make cleaning a breeze. We've selected a variety that has high reviews and covers all sorts of unique cleaning situations. Some are convenient smart gadgets that help keep your house clean while others simply expedite a task. Here are 13 in particular that you should add to your Amazon shopping cart.
Fulljion 3-Gear to 51000RPM Electric Air Duster - $39.99
Nothing beats a compressed air can when it comes to gadgets and tools for keeping your electronics clean. If we're talking about spring cleaning, though, with a desk you haven't dusted in a minute, those compressed air cans are going to run out fast. Consider instead this Fulljion 3-Gear 51,000 RPM electric air duster. Electric air dusters can produce a nice little gust many times stronger than a compressed can and yet let you recharge them again and again for years of cleaning. The Fulljion's big 6,000 mAh rechargeable battery means it can dust on full blast for up to 30 minutes. Anyone who has used compressed air knows a can runs out much sooner.
The Fulljion offers additional benefits over its compressed-air little brother. For one, it has five replaceable heads for all sorts of tricky corners and crevices. The three adjustable speed modes mean you can create a miniature hurricane at 51,000 rpm or slow it down to 33,000 if you don't want everything to fly off the desk. There's even an LED light to illuminate whatever dark area you're tackling. You might want to wait for a sale, however, since the Fulljion regularly drops to as low as $29.98.
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum - $59.00
If you're sick and tired of wrangling a vacuum cord while you clean like you're rappelling down the Alps, there are worthy handheld alternatives. The BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean gets a solid 4.4 stars across over 100,000 reviews. Many people don't even think about a portable vacuum because they assume it'll have the featherweight suction power like the one you use to keep the driver's seat clean, but this 16V dustbuster isn't that. When tasked with cleaning a lot of dust mixed with heavier particles, the dustbuster easily grabs it all and includes a built-in brush and crevice tool to get the rest. You can also rotate the nozzle to change your angle of attack — turning it sideways to vacuum behind a couch or fridge, for example. The washable filter is easy to remove and clean, and when finished, it has a convenient upright charging dock.
According to BLACK+DECKER, you can get about 11 minutes of use on a single charge. That is not bad for a vacuum that weighs just under 3 pounds. It's on sale at the time of writing and can go as low as $37.99. While you're upgrading your handheld firepower, we also recommend checking out the best robot mop and vacuum brands so you can double-team spring cleaning with smart machines.
Phueut Pressurized Handheld Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner - $55.99
If you've never used a steam cleaner before, you're missing out. Basically, it's a chemical-free way to remove the toughest dirt and stains and still nuke the bacteria. Steamers are multi-purpose, working for everything from couches to kitchens to bathtubs to winter coats. Similar to clothing steamers (like that viral Instagram clothing steamer we tested), you'll want to take precautions not to burn yourself on the hot steam. Our recommendation for a steam cleaner is the Phueut Pressurized Handheld Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner, which sits at a respectable 4.2 stars across over 6,000 reviews. The Phueut takes as little as 3 minutes to heat up and produces up to 12 minutes of steam. The 9.8-foot-long power cord gives you plenty of range to clean away from the wall.
Like most steam cleaners, this model includes accessories such as detail brushes and pressurized nozzles to properly attack whatever surface you have in mind. The reviews give it high praise, although some users warn that you need to be extra careful not to burn yourself, as it takes quite a while to cool down. If the Phueut doesn't suit your fancy, we have other options in our look at the best handheld steam cleaners for home deep cleaning.
kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set - $25.99
Looking at the title, you might be thinking you already have a broom, and no fancy broom can reinvent sweeping. True, but there is one thing that never stops being annoying with brooms. Hairs and threads inevitably get tangled up in the bristles, which you're going to have to remove by hand. Instead, try this kelamayi Broom and Dustpan set with built-in self-cleaning teeth. So, instead of contaminating yourself with whatever else was caught on the broom's bristles, you can drag it through the cleaning teeth and easily remove any hangers-on. A game changer, particularly if you've got pets and/or really hairy housemates.
It's nothing revolutionary, and there are dozens of brands that make the same thing, but this particular model gets a solid 4.4 stars across over 40,000 reviews. Plus, a lot of copycat models like this tend to have a Hobbit-sized broom handle that (for someone with back pain) looks like a herniated disc in the making. The telescoping handle on the kelamayi extends an extra 22 inches to keep you from bending over too much. Once finished, the broom clips conveniently to the dustpan so you can leave it standing in the pantry or garage. Pricing drops as deep as $19.19 on a sale.
X3 Mop - $59.95
The X3 Mop is one of the better versions of another popular cleaning gadget. It is an all-in-one mop system that wets the mop, cleans it, and stores it in a stylish box container that looks better than those classic yellow mop roller carts. Although a bit pricey for some, the X3 has a lot of things going for it. For one, its patented three-chamber system claims to be an industry leader by keeping dirty and clean mop water separate. There's a handy teeth hair remover like the kelamayi broom and a drain plug. Most mops of this sort require removing the lid to empty them. The 360-degree mop can extend up to 61.4 inches, goes flat to reach under tables and couches, and includes three washable microfiber pads.
Admittedly, the 4.1-star review average gets uncomfortably close to what we avoid recommending, although reviews are generally positive. The main complaint seems to be the sturdiness of the build quality. If you wait for an Amazon sale, you might get it at its historic low of $44.95. There are also some great smart mops with a lot more power and features, like this Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Smart Mop/Smart Vacuum or the Eureka Rapidwash New430.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor - $69.99
Spring cleaning makes one think of throwing open windows to let fresh air back into a home that's gotten stuffy and dank. Without as much ventilation as the summer months, the air quality really does worsen, and not only in terms of smell. The American Lung Association says indoor air quality can be up to five times more polluted than that outside your window. Everything — from space heaters to fireplaces to mold — worsens air quality. As you carry out your spring cleaning, it might be a good idea to grab an air quality monitor to make sure you've really purged the place. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is a quality option.
The Smart Air Quality Monitor calculates your air quality score based on particulates, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. If the air quality score is concerningly low, you'll get an alert. A monitor like this could be a vital tool that you take with you throughout the house to figure out if a particular room needs a better airing-out. Naturally, the air monitor will pair with your Alexa speakers or smart Amazon thermostat for greater control and accessibility. If $69.99 is too much for you, prices do occasionally drop to as low as $44.99.
LEVOIT 3-in-1 Air Purifier - $49.99
Speaking of bad air quality, sometimes you've got an area of the home with no ventilation, or ventilation that isn't cutting it. Air purifiers are great no matter which time of year it is, but they're most needed during spring cleaning. Keep one running to gather any particulate matter that gets kicked up when you're, say, decluttering closets. We recommend the LEVOIT 3-in-1 air purifier. It rocks an impressive 4.6 stars across over 54,000 reviews.
The LEVOIT does it all. It captures the bigger things like pet dander and lint while also neutralizing odors like smoke with its activated carbon filter. If that's not enough, the support for aromatherapy will be sure to keep the house smelling nice. This particular model is quite small and compact at only about 10 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide, perfect for bringing with you throughout your home as you go about your cleaning. LEVOIT claims it can tackle about 337 square feet and runs whisper-quiet at 25 decibels. There's not much to complain about here. The only real downside is that because of the size, this isn't the right air purifier for a larger space like a living room.
Baseboard Buddy - $24.99
Baseboards have the magical ability to accumulate all the dust in the house while also somehow being the most annoying part to clean. The thought of spending a day bent over scrubbing from one end of the house to the other isn't all that appealing. The aptly-named Baseboard Buddy changes that state of affairs. It is a microfiber pad mounted on a 360-degree swivel head with a 90-degree edge perfect for wiping dust off the top of — wait for it — a baseboard. In Baseboard Buddy's words, you can walk and glide instead of spending the day on your knees. Although marketed for baseboards specifically, it can handle any right-angled surface, like a banister's bottom edge.
The only real downside is that the Baseboard Buddy maintains four stars out of five across 23,000 reviews — not terrible, but not great. The consensus seems to be that it either works or it doesn't. You might fall into the camp where it cleans your baseboards in one pass, has a quality handle, and is easy to clean, or you have the opposite experience. It will depend on what sorts of baseboards you have as well. Fancy molding with no right angle may require a different solution. One thing is clear, though. The four-foot-long handle is a potential backache for anyone above average height. Despite all that, there's no denying this is probably the easiest way to clean those pesky baseboards.
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber - $29.99
As yet another example of cleaning gadgets that are gathering steam on social media, we have power scrubbers. Power scrubbers try to make you feel less like a sailor swabbing the poop deck whenever you scrub your bathroom tiles and grout. The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is arguably one of the best options on the market right now, with 4.4 stars across almost 13,000 reviews. The kit features everything you need, including multiple head sizes, scrubber pad refills, and batteries so that you can use it right out of the box. The 60-times-per-second oscillation takes on both hard surfaces like grout or surfaces you'd rather not scuff up, like a stainless-steel stovetop.
We've decided to include this one on the list not just because it cuts down on the effort required to scrub but also because it works almost anywhere. Rubbermaid even advertises it for cleaning grills, cars, and even golf clubs. Case in point: You can use this scrubber across the house for just about any spring cleaning task imaginable. While $29.99 isn't a bad ask, it does occasionally drop to as low as $23.99.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner - $8.89
"This is not a toy," says a promotional image for the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, which sets the stage for one of the strangest items on this list: a toy-like steam cleaner tool for your microwave that looks like — you're not gonna guess this one — an angry mother. All you have to do is pop off Angry Mama's hair cap, pour in a vinegar/water mixture, and then put her inside the microwave for up to 8 minutes so she can steam it clean. A bit morbid when you think about it. Microwave ovens were a household product originally invented for the military, so who knows, maybe Angry Mama has state secrets. Regardless, it's an eye-catching marketing strategy.
We may never know why people in the Angry Mama extended universe decided to seal Angry Mama in a running microwave in the first place, but what we do know is that the cleaning tool works well for breaking down tough stains so you can wipe them out with a paper towel. Some users say it works only in less extreme cases, and some have complained that it's prone to melting at high temperatures, but for less than $9, we can't ask for much more.
Fridge Ninja Fridge Deodorizer - $19.99
Despite being a place that one would think inhibits bacteria, fridges love becoming an incubator of stink — especially after all those winter holiday leftovers. Following in the anthropomorphized spirit of Angry Mama, the Fridge Ninja Deodorizer claims to kill odors and even possibly keep your food fresh for longer. It's more effective, according to Fridge Ninja, than baking soda.
The Fridge Ninja is a plastic container around a small sack of activated charcoal. Activated charcoal is an age-old remedy. It is charcoal heated to high temperatures and treated with oxygen to transform it into a black powder, which is primarily used to treat gut issues (via Healthline). It's also used in things like water filtration and tooth whitening, so it's not hard to see how it wound up in the Fridge Ninja.
Does the Fridge Ninja actually work? According to over 9,000 reviews with a 4.3 average, that would seem to be the case for most. Users like it because it doesn't take up much space and seems to work better than homemade deodorizing alternatives like good ol' baking soda. Fridge Ninja says you can use it for a year, but you must put it out in direct sunlight to recharge it occasionally. Your mileage may vary, but overall, it appears to be an effective product for the majority — and at $19.99 for a pack of two, why not give it a try?
ORDORA Pet Hair Remover - $23.99
If you've got pets, you'll absolutely want these unique and helpful cleaning gadgets for pet owners. But in the meantime, here's a small one that makes a big difference: the ORDORA Pet Hair Remover. Instead of the typical sticky tape lint rollers that quickly get gunked up with dog and cat hair, the ORDORA does so without any replaceable adhesive whatsoever. It's safe to use on delicate surfaces and collects all the hair inside for easier removal. Under the hood, the remover uses an electrostatic roller brush to capture hair gently from textured surfaces. Removal is just as easy. All you have to do is pop the back plate and pull all the hair out.
Across over 20,000 reviews, the ORDORA earns a commendable 4.4-star average. Everything about what the ORDORA does best — removing hair effectively and conveniently — is rock solid, but some have complained about less-than-stellar build quality. Again, for $23.99, we can't ask for much more when this is a hair remover you can use for years without needing replacement.
EyeVac Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan - $149.00
Earlier, we talked about the broom and dustpan combo with self-cleaning teeth for removing hairs, but we'll readily admit that dustpans are annoying to use, no matter what built-in features they may have. Getting everything into the pan is a pain, so the EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan seeks to fix that issue. This is just a standing vacuum that sucks up anything it detects with infrared near its bottom opening. It's a simple idea and a major convenience. With the EyeVac, there will be no more back pain from wrangling a dustpan and broom, especially if you're the sort of person who is easily bothered by the repeated little leftovers that somehow escape the pan. For a lengthy spring cleaning where floors will likely require multiple sweepings, this could be a lifesaver.
Praise for the EyeVac is high at 4.6 stars across over 11,000 reviews. Our only complaint is the high price; $149 is not chump change for what amounts to basically a stationary vacuum. To be fair to EyeVac, it has gone on sale for as little as $98.50 in the past, but the average buyer will need to be using this thing on a regular basis over the course of years to justify that cost.