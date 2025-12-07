5 Luxury Gadgets That Take The Stress Out Of The Holidays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the holidays, it's often a bittersweet experience for everyone involved. On one hand, there's this inexplicable joy in seeing all our favorite people who come to visit and welcoming guests into our home. But on the other hand, there's also the many responsibilities that come with having people over, such as making sure your home is sparkling, the food is palatable, and everyone is reasonably entertained. After all, if people are making the effort to go through the stress of holiday travel, it makes sense to make sure their effort is rewarded with a curated experience. While some luxury gadgets can be a waste of money, others can move the needle for your holiday planning and help make sure that you're not just trying to survive the season, but thriving in it. With this, you can spend less time worrying about small things and more time focusing on all the ways you can make memories with your loved ones.

To round up our list of luxury holiday gadget recommendations, we considered the different pain points associated with the holiday experience and recommended items that seek to address some of the most common. For more details on how these items were selected, you can skip to the end of the article for additional information. But if you want to start investing in ways to stay sane and be everyone's favorite person during the holidays, here are some things that you might want to add to your cart.