6 iPhone Mixology Apps Every Amateur Bartender Should Have

With over 30,000 ratings and a 4.7-star on the App Store, 8,500+ Drink Recipes is easily among the top free apps for iPhone users who are into bartending, and it's easy to see why. It features more than 8,500 recipes of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, broadening your repertoire and giving you plenty of chances to practice.

Despite this massive library, though, you won't have a hard time browsing through the recipes, as they're accessible via several ways in-app. First is from the All Drinks tab that lists all the drink recipes in alphabetical order. Then, you have the Favorites tab, which by default, contains 10+ classic favorites such as the Martini Dry and Screwdriver. There's also the Categories tab, where you can filter the recipes based on varieties like beer, cocktail, shake, and soda.

If you already have a set of ingredients on hand, you can go to the Ingredients tab and mark your ingredients. The app will then pull up a recipe containing any of, all of, or only the ingredients you selected. Finally, you'll find a Random tab in the app that shows a random recipe for you to test, perfect for when you don't have any particular drink in mind.

There are, however, several downsides to the 8,500+ Drink Recipes app. For one, it eats over 100 MB of storage space. You also need to subscribe to either the monthly or yearly plan if you want to remove any ads and unlock all recipes.