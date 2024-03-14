12 Must-Have iPhone Apps That Are Totally Free Without Any Hidden Subscriptions

iPhone users have a huge number of apps to choose from. The old adage that "There's an app for that," stated after just about every use case imaginable, has come true. It was true in 2009 when Apple coined it for an iPhone 3G commercial, and it's even more true now.

There are millions of apps available on the Apple App Store. Many are paid apps, but many are completely free to download and use. The problem is, with so many apps to choose from, it's difficult to sort the good from the bad. There are thousands of iPhone apps worth using, but there are a much smaller number of apps that every single iPhone user should have installed on their mobile device.

These are the absolutely essential apps that all iPhone users should use. And the bonus is, they're all free. Some may have optional in-app purchases available which unlock extra features, but the apps themselves are free, with the core functionality requiring no money changing hands.