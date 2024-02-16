10 Free Apps Every iPhone User Should Have Installed

Apple's iPhone has revolutionized how we go through our days and is an essential tool for over a billion people worldwide. It is the quintessential smartphone that, right from the bat, has mostly everything you need to cover your daily technology needs. Need navigation? There is the Apple Maps app for that. Want to surf the web? There is Safari for that. Not to mention, Apple has some excellent first-party services, like iMessage, FaceTime, Music, and Photos, all of which offer a comprehensive set of features.

Of course, the beauty of a modern smartphone is that it can be significantly improved by installing other apps. The iPhone is famous for not including bloatware, meaning that — apart from Apple's services and apps — users have a blank canvas on how they want to use their phones. Sure, this often includes installing essential apps like YouTube, Netflix, Instagram, and Spotify, but what about some fringe services?

Well, prepare your thumb because this article might inspire you to tap the Get button on the App Store more than once — all of that while keeping your bank account intact! So, without further ado, here are the best free apps every iPhone user needs on their phones.