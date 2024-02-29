4 iPhone Apps You Can Use To Stay Connected With Your Friends

Let's face it: Are you friends if you don't like a good challenge? While BeReal was released in the early days of 2020, it began trending in 2022. According to NPR, BeReal was labeled as Gen Z's new favorite social media app. However, if you're yet to jump onto the bandwagon, BeReal is essentially a photo-sharing app that merges authenticity and challenge into one.

Upon installing the app, you'll need to verify your phone number and enter some personal information, like your first name and birth date. Then, pick a username and add your friends to your BeReal. Make sure to grant BeReal permission to send you push notifications. Once you've created an account on BeReal and added your friends, you'll receive a push notification once a day, indicating that you have two minutes to post your BeReal for the day. Your friends will receive the same notification as well.

The fun part about the app is how spontaneous these notifications can be. You may receive the notification at 6 a.m. when you're getting ready for your workout or at 4 p.m. when you're heading to take your mid-day nap. Once you tap on the push notification, the app will capture an image of whatever you're doing from the front and back cameras.

It doesn't end there; there's no way to get out of capturing a candid shot without your friends finding out. BeReal will inform your friends if you re-took your BeReals and if you posted after the two-minute time period you were granted. If you decide not to post your BeReal one day, you also won't be able to view your friend's BeReal for the day.