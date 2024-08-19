3 Luxury Tech Gadgets That Are A Total Waste Of Money
Nothing says "I'm rich," like splurging on items that your average Joe would need to work half their life to afford. Of course, if you have the means to live comfortably while still having the resources to treat yourself to fun purchases, there's nothing wrong with that. The problem ultimately comes down to your shiny new toy turning out to be little more than something that is more suited for a landfill than your living room.
The world of tech is perhaps one of the biggest areas where you'll see this scenario play out. Average consumer technology such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs can fetch a pretty penny on their own, and even in this regard, there are plenty of items that are a waste of money. As a result, this makes more expensive items all the more valuable to those with deep pockets, not because of any increased level of functionality but rather because their gizmos and gadgets can stand as a reminder of their financial status.
That's not to say that you don't deserve that 8K TV or a smartwatch that costs the same amount as someone's yearly income, but like all of our possessions, there should be a purpose to your purchase. Let's dive into a few of the most costly tech items you'll find that's existence can't be explained by any amount of money.
Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones
Even if you don't live a life of the rich and glamorous, you've more than likely heard of Louis Vuitton. Being in possession of any of the designer shoes, watches, jewelry, bags, or perfumes that sport the luxury French fashion brand's name makes you the textbook definition of wealthy in the eyes of many. With such a pantheon of expensive products under its belts, it should be no surprise that the company would soon venture out into the lucrative world of technology — with some predictable and pretentiously priced results.
While we could have included their $2,230 portable speaker or their $4,110 light-up watch, we're going to go with perhaps the biggest waster of money you can find on their site — which is saying a lot — with the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones. While not quite as expensive as some of the aforementioned products, coming in at $1,660, they're easily the most useless. Who doesn't want to spend an entire month's rent on something that will probably get lost under the couch or forgotten in the pair of pants you just threw in the washing machine?
As you can imagine, most of its major differences from significantly cheaper products are aesthetic-based, such as its shiny golden or silver coloring and a light-up rim on the charging case with animated patterns. But otherwise, it offers more or less the same performance and life span of your typical wireless earbuds. While its 12-hour battery life on a single charge isn't too bad, you can get the same or more out of a pair of JLab Epic Air Sport ANC Gen 2 Earless Airbuds for $100 or less.
Apple Vision Pro
It's probably no surprise that Apple would find its way onto this list. The famous name behind the Mac computer and iPhone has produced high-end tech that, while certainly useful and innovative, can definitely make us question at times we've been robbed blind. In a somewhat more literal sense, perhaps the biggest waste of money you can get from the company is the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Mixing virtual and augmented reality is certainly no small feat and can certainly enhance your entertainment, productivity, and experience connecting with others. But, quite frankly, it's unlikely that a pair of clunky goggles are the first tools that come to mind when looking to level up your gear. Especially when leveling up means paying $3,499. The product has received mixed reviews from the likes of Wired and The Verge, which, while acknowledging it as a technical breakthrough, have also raised complaints regarding its bulky size, blurry video quality, and inconsistent motion tracking, as well as additional concerns brought up by other users. Ultimately, this may be a tool that is fine to try out at an Apple Store, but for now, you're better off putting your money into a cheaper VR headset.
Devialet Mania Phantom 108dB Speakers
If you have lots of money at your disposal, then you've definitely earned the right to blast music in your home. Portable speakers are a favorite accessory for music lovers, and even regular ones can be rather expensive unless you know where to look for budget-friendly speakers. But the Devialet Mania Phantom 108dB Speaker takes that ideal to the next level, costing a ridiculous amount.
The biggest performance element this speaker claims to have above its competition is its ability to deliver audio with no distortion or saturation. This isn't necessarily insignificant, as even some of the best speakers out there have some level of distortion. Other than this, it allows for customization through an integrated app and can connect to your devices through the use of AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. But outside of the most extreme audiophiles out there, most of us don't need to spend $3,199 for factors that were never on our minds to begin with. It shouldn't be, as even the lower-cost portable speakers from Devialet come close to the $800 range.
The Phantom I 108dB sports a 3.9-star average rating on Amazon. They are mostly positive, with a fair amount of lower reviews of customers stating they had a difficult time setting up the product while others noted its inconsistent sound quality when played on a phone as opposed to other devices.