3 Luxury Tech Gadgets That Are A Total Waste Of Money

Nothing says "I'm rich," like splurging on items that your average Joe would need to work half their life to afford. Of course, if you have the means to live comfortably while still having the resources to treat yourself to fun purchases, there's nothing wrong with that. The problem ultimately comes down to your shiny new toy turning out to be little more than something that is more suited for a landfill than your living room.

The world of tech is perhaps one of the biggest areas where you'll see this scenario play out. Average consumer technology such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs can fetch a pretty penny on their own, and even in this regard, there are plenty of items that are a waste of money. As a result, this makes more expensive items all the more valuable to those with deep pockets, not because of any increased level of functionality but rather because their gizmos and gadgets can stand as a reminder of their financial status.

That's not to say that you don't deserve that 8K TV or a smartwatch that costs the same amount as someone's yearly income, but like all of our possessions, there should be a purpose to your purchase. Let's dive into a few of the most costly tech items you'll find that's existence can't be explained by any amount of money.

