8 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Carrier

If you've purchased or even considered an air conditioning unit, you've probably encountered a Carrier product. Generally considered one of the best major air conditioner brands, Carrier was founded by the man who pioneered the entire concept of air conditioning, Willis H. Carrier. More than 120 years after Carrier developed a way to control humidity in a printing plant, the company that bears his name has grown to become one of the biggest players in the American HVAC market, selling tens of billions of dollars' worth of product annually.

As you might expect with any billion-dollar company, Carrier has acquired a good handful of other air-conditioning companies along the way. These companies, including household names like Toshiba, Arcoaire, and Day & Night, are part of a network of brands focusing on multiple aspects of climate control. These include HVAC units, replacement parts for said units, control systems, building automation, and even cold chain solutions.

Despite its position near the top of the air conditioning and HVAC market, Carrier has not rested on its laurels. Not only is it still acquiring companies — its latest purchase, as of mid-2026, was in 2024 — but it's actively trialing new HVAC tech that can ease energy bills and reduce our dependence on overstrained energy grids. The future looks bright for Carrier, and we can only expect that it's a similar story for these air conditioner brands under its ownership.