These New HVAC Units Could Help Ease Energy Costs & Power Grid Consumption

As much of a relief as it can be to turn on the heat in the winter or the air conditioning in the summer, flipping the switch has its drawbacks. Overusing these systems is just one of multiple mistakes that can increase an electric bill, but in an increasingly extreme climate, it's hard to avoid. However, an air-conditioning company has introduced an intriguing new HVAC concept that tries to alleviate this issue. These new HVAC units from the American corporation Carrier could theoretically reduce electric bills and ease power grid strain by providing energy part-time, instead of just consuming it.

The HVAC unit Carrier began trialing in 2025 heats and cools as normal, but also features an internal battery. Carrier controls the batteries remotely, charging them when energy is at its most affordable (such as during peak solar production) and switching to battery power once power grid demand increases and electricity gets expensive. This reduces grid strain and the need to use energy directly from utility companies. At the time of publication, only a handful of homes in the United States are testing this tech, along with homes of several Carrier employees, though the company hopes to install it in millions of homes over the next decade-plus.

Naturally, testing these HVAC systems is a major part of getting them ready for more widespread use. Next to that, the biggest question surrounding them is how utility companies are responding to this innovation.