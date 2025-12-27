US To Let Power-Hungry Data Centers Plug Directly Into Power Plants

There are significant costs to technological innovation. One notable cost, which has been making the rounds in 2025, is the high energy demands of the data centers powering the AI revolution. But, instead of trying to minimize this demand, the U.S. government is taking a novel approach to overcoming these issues. As reported by AP News, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as of mid-December 2025, will allow data centers to connect directly to power plants to get the energy they need.

This decision is a result of the Trump administration's desire to see the U.S. become a global leader in the AI space and revive manufacturing across the country. Overall, the move to link data centers and power plants is a mixed bag, with one's outlook depending on their involvement. Leaders in big tech will likely see it as an easy solution for meeting their energy needs, while many plant owners have already benefited financially from the decision. Utility companies are wary, with the AP report stating that some see this as a way for tech companies to get around paying their share to keep the energy grid maintained.

Meanwhile, there's the perspective of the common person, who has suddenly needed to worry about things like which state in the U.S. has the most data centers as of late, as they face spiraling electricity bills. While the claim is that this power plant idea will ultimately benefit the average consumer, concerns remain high over data centers' energy consumption.