Who Makes Tomahawk Missiles And Where Are They Built?

If you are somewhat familiar with U.S. Military operations, you've most likely heard of a Tomahawk before. Not the axe or the steak, but the cruise missile that gave battleships a second life. Sleek, low-flying, and scarily powerful, the Tomahawk cruise missile has become a staple in the U.S. Navy's long-range strike arsenal since the 1980s. It's launched from ships and submarines, can fly more than 1,000 miles at subsonic speeds, and hit targets with uncanny precision. But what most people have probably never thought about is who the creators are behind this iconic name and where it's actually made.

The name behind the legendary weapon is Raytheon, the longtime defense contractor that now operates under the RTX umbrella. The company has been building Tomahawk cruise missiles for over 40 years, constantly developing and enhancing the design to keep it at the top of the food chain. Their official product page outlines how modern Tomahawk variants include advanced features like in-flight retargeting and network-enabled navigation, making a missile that first flew during the Cold War feel noticeably relevant today.

Of course, making something this complex requires more than just a name on the blueprints. The real action happens out in the Arizona desert, inside one of Raytheon's most advanced production facilities.