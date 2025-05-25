8 Fighter Jets With Pratt & Whitney Engines

Pratt & Whitney has powered some of the world's most famous aircraft since biplanes ruled the sky 100 years ago, beginning with the company's founding in 1925. Pratt & Whitney's Wasp engine changed air travel forever with its air-cooled radial design. During World War II, the company built more than 360,000 power plants for Allied aircraft. As the war drew near its end and the Cold War loomed, it was time for the company to enter the Jet Age.

Pratt & Whitney's jet engine development began in 1944. Its first model was licensed from Rolls-Royce and was called the Nene, although it later became known as the J42 Turbo-Wasp. Further development with Rolls-Royce led to a new after-burner-equipped model called the J48 Turbo-Wasp that was almost one-third more powerful. In fact, with 7,250 pounds of thrust, it was the most powerful jet engine in America or the United Kingdom. It would go on to power several models of combat aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney would develop jet engines for a wide range of commercial, general, and military aviation roles. For instance, it makes engines for the C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft and the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker. The legendary SR-71 used the J58 turbojet engine from Pratt & Whitney to reach Mach 3 on its reconnaissance flights over the Soviet Union. But some of the most demanding applications for jet power remain fighter jets, and Pratt & Whitney has provided engines for several of the most advanced fighters in each era. We'll look at eight of the most important Pratt & Whitney-powered dogfighters, multi-role fighters, and interceptors of the Jet Age.

