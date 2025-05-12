What Is The F-22 Raptor Made Of?

Because of its stealth, speed, maneuverability, and supercruise capabilities, the F-22 Raptor is considered one of the best fighter jets in the world. Key to its functions is its ability to detect, shoot, and eliminate air-to-air threats before it's spotted. It has a significant advantage in battlefield awareness because of its advanced connectivity and data-sharing ability with other platforms. Alongside all the systems installed, the high-end materials used to build the F-22 are its most important aspect.

The F-22 Raptor was built by Lockheed Martin, and it used 39% titanium, 24% composite, 16% aluminum, and 1% thermoplastic to provide the fighter with a high strength-to-weight ratio as well as temperature and corrosion resistance. The titanium is used on critical stress areas while the composite material makes up the fuselage frame, doors, wing spars, and the honeycomb sandwich construction skin panels. Lockheed utilized each of these materials to help the Raptor withstand the extreme demands of aerial combat.

The F-22 also has a special coating made of radar-absorbing materials (RAM), a type of paint containing small iron spheres that are suspended in a resin and coated with magnetic ferrite or carbonyl iron. This coating is applied to areas of high radar reflection, such as surface edges, to absorb electromagnetic waves and then diffuse them, reducing its signature.

