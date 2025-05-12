What Is The F-22 Raptor Made Of?
Because of its stealth, speed, maneuverability, and supercruise capabilities, the F-22 Raptor is considered one of the best fighter jets in the world. Key to its functions is its ability to detect, shoot, and eliminate air-to-air threats before it's spotted. It has a significant advantage in battlefield awareness because of its advanced connectivity and data-sharing ability with other platforms. Alongside all the systems installed, the high-end materials used to build the F-22 are its most important aspect.
The F-22 Raptor was built by Lockheed Martin, and it used 39% titanium, 24% composite, 16% aluminum, and 1% thermoplastic to provide the fighter with a high strength-to-weight ratio as well as temperature and corrosion resistance. The titanium is used on critical stress areas while the composite material makes up the fuselage frame, doors, wing spars, and the honeycomb sandwich construction skin panels. Lockheed utilized each of these materials to help the Raptor withstand the extreme demands of aerial combat.
The F-22 also has a special coating made of radar-absorbing materials (RAM), a type of paint containing small iron spheres that are suspended in a resin and coated with magnetic ferrite or carbonyl iron. This coating is applied to areas of high radar reflection, such as surface edges, to absorb electromagnetic waves and then diffuse them, reducing its signature.
Advanced materials and manufacturing
Another unique material used in the F-22 Raptor is found on its canopy. Constructed from a composite material consisting of layers of acrylic and polycarbonate, a thin coating of indium tin oxide is added to its surface, which causes its golden hue and adds to the jet's stealth capability. Much like the RAM coating, it limits the radar signal reflected back to the radar source.
Engineers joined materials together through substantial use of honeycomb sandwich construction, which has a high strength-to-weight ratio. This efficiently distributes loads and absorbs impact, crucial for a high-performance fighter aircraft. In addition, Lockheed used electron beam welding because a large percentage of the F-22 is made from titanium.
As a result, the F-22 Raptor became both one of the most advanced and one of the most costly fighter jets in the world. It is estimated that each Raptor cost $350 million per unit due to the complexity of its manufacturing. Even the controversial F-35 program with its three variants, didn't come close to the Raptor's per unit price tag. The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A, comes in at $89.2 million, the short takeoff and vertical landing F-35B is $115.5 million, and the carrier-based F-35C cost $107.7 million. This high cost, however, has made the F-22 Raptor unmatched in its air superiority capabilities by any existing aircraft today.