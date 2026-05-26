Who Makes Ikea Refrigerators?

One of the most notable benefits of an IKEA refrigerator becomes clear if your entire kitchen comes from IKEA: the fridges are designed to fit perfectly with kitchen cabinets and counters, meaning that you shouldn't have trouble finding a good spot for your fridge, even if you have some space constraints. Obviously, another benefit of an IKEA fridge is its affordability, but that can also be a con. If you don't live near an IKEA and can't go pick it up yourself, shipping starts at $99 and goes up from there.

The cheapest full-size option by far is the LAGAN, but that's IKEA's entry-level model with only a two-year warranty. The rest of IKEA's fridge lineup, at least the full-size ones, does go above $1,000. Depending on the size and storage capacity, an IKEA refrigerator might just be the more affordable option, even if you have to pay extra for shipping. In any case, with a five-year warranty, it's an option worth considering if you're shopping around for a new forever home for your perishable food items. You also might want to consider some of IKEA's other kitchen gadgets.