Who Makes Ikea Refrigerators?
With one of the most legendary business and sales models of all time, it's no surprise that IKEA has become a go-to place for a lot of people to purchase furniture. It's especially good for people who enjoy DIY projects, or those who want to involve their significant other or their family in the assembly process. Although IKEA primarily focuses on the heavy stuff like cabinets, tables, and closets, it also dabbles in some appliances and even in small gadgets. IKEA also sells refrigerators, but who actually makes them?
In North America, IKEA's appliances are manufactured by home appliance manufacturers Whirlpool and Electrolux. That includes refrigerators, but it also includes various other home appliances, like induction stoves. With the exception of entry-level models, all of IKEA's own-brand appliances have a five-year warranty, and they should be fine in the long run, considering that Whirlpool has been manufacturing appliances since 1911.
For and against IKEA refrigerators
One of the most notable benefits of an IKEA refrigerator becomes clear if your entire kitchen comes from IKEA: the fridges are designed to fit perfectly with kitchen cabinets and counters, meaning that you shouldn't have trouble finding a good spot for your fridge, even if you have some space constraints. Obviously, another benefit of an IKEA fridge is its affordability, but that can also be a con. If you don't live near an IKEA and can't go pick it up yourself, shipping starts at $99 and goes up from there.
The cheapest full-size option by far is the LAGAN, but that's IKEA's entry-level model with only a two-year warranty. The rest of IKEA's fridge lineup, at least the full-size ones, does go above $1,000. Depending on the size and storage capacity, an IKEA refrigerator might just be the more affordable option, even if you have to pay extra for shipping. In any case, with a five-year warranty, it's an option worth considering if you're shopping around for a new forever home for your perishable food items. You also might want to consider some of IKEA's other kitchen gadgets.