You might be unwilling to stretch to a more elaborate or feature-packed refrigerator, especially when a simple, practical model is available. However, the refrigerator is so often a centerpiece of the kitchen. In September 2025, according to WNEG Radio, Hart Electric Membership Corporation reported that people typically open their refrigerators 33 times every day. As such a kitchen mainstay, then, you might opt for a more expensive model.

If you're in the market for a new model, you'll probably start by considering every major refrigerator brand. From LG to Samsung and Whirlpool, these brands offer a huge range of models, which should suit every budget. The dimensions of the model and its power consumption are important considerations, but it's also about the type of groceries you tend to store and the specific functionality you need.

Modern models have all sorts of features, from smart controls to adjustable drawers and doors, that allow you to make them the best fit for your home. If you're looking for something simpler, you can have that, and if you want a more elaborate model that can self-diagnose potential issues and even periodically purify the air inside, you can have that too. Needless to say, though, advanced features like these don't tend to come cheap. Repairing your refrigerator may be cheaper than replacing it, but that depends on how much you want to splash out. From around $10,000 to tens of thousands, this is just a small glimpse into the world of high-end refrigerators and some reasons why they may cost what they do.