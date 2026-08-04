5 Incredibly Expensive Refrigerators Made By The Most Popular Brands
You might be unwilling to stretch to a more elaborate or feature-packed refrigerator, especially when a simple, practical model is available. However, the refrigerator is so often a centerpiece of the kitchen. In September 2025, according to WNEG Radio, Hart Electric Membership Corporation reported that people typically open their refrigerators 33 times every day. As such a kitchen mainstay, then, you might opt for a more expensive model.
If you're in the market for a new model, you'll probably start by considering every major refrigerator brand. From LG to Samsung and Whirlpool, these brands offer a huge range of models, which should suit every budget. The dimensions of the model and its power consumption are important considerations, but it's also about the type of groceries you tend to store and the specific functionality you need.
Modern models have all sorts of features, from smart controls to adjustable drawers and doors, that allow you to make them the best fit for your home. If you're looking for something simpler, you can have that, and if you want a more elaborate model that can self-diagnose potential issues and even periodically purify the air inside, you can have that too. Needless to say, though, advanced features like these don't tend to come cheap. Repairing your refrigerator may be cheaper than replacing it, but that depends on how much you want to splash out. From around $10,000 to tens of thousands, this is just a small glimpse into the world of high-end refrigerators and some reasons why they may cost what they do.
GE Profile 48 Smart Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Dispenser
For this rundown, we'll be considering the retail price of each refrigerator from the manufacturer as of the time of writing. This means that, if they're discounted, their original price could have been even higher. This is certainly true in the case of GE Appliances' Profile™ 48" Smart Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Dispenser. It was initially listed at $11,829, but was cut to $10,646.
This is a particularly costly model in the company's refrigerator range, and it comes fully equipped with such features as climate control in a critical drawer, which allows the user to choose between Produce, Citrus, or Meat settings. This is important because all three are temperamental items that can easily spoil if not treated with care in a refrigerator. With shelves that can be adjusted up or down and edges that help prevent leakage throughout its interior, along with its sizeable total capacity of 28.70 cubic feet, it is a versatile model, as is the flat door and design that makes its hinges less prominent.
As you might expect, this premium model also boasts connectivity options to make the user's life more convenient. This allows it to connect to a companion app, which can provide notifications for things such as a door being inadvertently left open or an issue that may require cleaning or other maintenance. The latter feature in particular could be a real lifesaver, because it's often the smaller issues that homeowners might overlook that ultimately cause problems. The difficulty of accessing certain crucial parts of a refrigerator means we might not be as vigilant as we should be, so a notification from internal diagnostics could be invaluable.
Sub-Zero 48 PRO Refrigerator/Freezer
Sub-Zero is a luxury refrigerator maker that has created pricey pieces such as the 48 PRO Refrigerator/Freezer. According to Sub-Zero, some of the advanced features of this model include a refrigeration system that uses both moist and dry air to keep contents in the best condition and avoid frost burn that can result from moist air. On top of that, the manufacturer reports that the model is equipped with advanced purification technology: "NASA-developed technology scrubs the air of ethylene and odor every 20 minutes."
Depending on what you have stored in your appliance, you can develop an unfortunate combination of odors, and it's nice that the refrigerator can take care of some advanced jobs without demanding extra input from the owner. This is something that a lot of appliances on the extremely high end focus on.
It also has an open-ended design that makes it even more customizable, being able to be implemented within existing tops and furnishings in a kitchen or, if you have more space, by itself as a centerpiece. It's also available as a glass-doored edition, a concept that is growing in popularity but which tends to be quite a divisive choice. This model was designed, Sub-Zero goes on, as more of a heavy-duty, commercial-style refrigerator, one that does not have flush inset options unlike some of the rest of the Sub-Zero range. A very specialized kitchen showpiece, for sure, and because it's so customizable to individual needs, the final price is variable. However, the U.K.'s Caterbitz Outlet Center is offering an ex-showroom model of the PRO 48 (with the glass door and as-new with warranty) for £27,500, which roughly converts to $37,000.
LG SIGNATURE 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser
The original list price of LG's SIGNATURE 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser is an eye-watering $9,999. As of the time of writing, it's available on LG's online store with a formidable price cut of $1,500. Needless to say, though, this still leaves LG with $8,499 worth of refrigerator to justify.
With a costly appliance, the first expectation that springs to mind is probably smart features. On that note, this model offers ThinQ's SmartThinQ and SmartDiagnosis, which are again means of prioritizing the performance and health of the appliance while ensuring that there's less onus on the owner to maintain it. These are LG-exclusive features available through the LG app, which provide bonuses like Audible Diagnosis and Tag On Diagnosis intended to help the owner identify (and hopefully resolve) any technical issues with their product themselves.
Other bonus features include another LG addition, LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation. Seen elsewhere in the range among LG's bigger and (typically) louder appliances, this is a rather different design approach whereby vibration is limited, and components are designed to muffle a lot of the sound. Those who don't like the tranquility of their homes to be broken by a roaring appliance are sure to appreciate that. The Energy Star Certification is also sure to be an important factor for many potential buyers. Though undoubtedly an expensive model, this isn't necessarily to say that a larger appliance has to be a power hog. It's important to know how much electricity a given refrigerator actually uses, though.
Bosch Benchmark Built-in Bottom Freezer Refrigerator 36'' Softclose® Flat Hinge
Many homeowners thrive on a theme that fits an entire room. You might, for instance, opt for all-wooden countertops and units to complete your kitchen's look. Appliances will often throw this off, which is why it's so important that this Bosch Benchmark model includes the ability to select custom panels to fit a look. Sometimes, a high-end refrigerator will be an elaborate, eye-catching behemoth that is the showpiece of a kitchen, and other times, you wouldn't realize it wasn't just another kitchen cupboard because it blends in.
Bosch's Benchmark™ Built-in Bottom Freezer Refrigerator 36” Softclose® Flat Hinge weighs in at $9,299. This is the base price of the unit itself, and custom panels and handles aren't included. It's quite the opposite of an attention-grabbing model, then, but it still boasts its own suite of high-end features that would be expected of such a purchase. The versatility to blend in perfectly with your kitchen units is one thing, but the advanced technology the model boasts includes an interactive touchscreen showing the machine's status, temperature, and more, as well as tiered freezer drawers that can be separately adjusted and have a maximum shared capacity of 5.6 cubic feet.
Bosch's VitaFresh technology is also incorporated in the model's drawers, and it's another of the big manufacturers' efforts to optimize the temperature of stored food and produce more efficiently. We all know how temperamental fresh fruit can be, and according to Bosch, items can last around three times as long as in a counterpart without this technology. The two drawers that contain this technology have set-and-forget climate control along with settings for fruit, vegetables, meat/fish, snacks/misc, and beverages. There's also a custom setting.
Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg's Frigorifero d'Arte
While Smeg is known more for its delightfully retro-tinged aesthetics than its remarkable artistry, Italian fashion heavyweight Dolce & Gabbana is anything but. The brand is well known for its premium pieces, and this collaboration takes things a step further still. Smeg reports that its Refrigerator of Art "features images painted by Sicilian artists: lemons, the trinacria symbol, cart wheels, medieval knights and battle scenes." Produced in a small, strictly limited run of 100 models, it was meticulously hand-painted by artists over a long period, as reflected in the price tag: approximately $50,000.
The model is a unique limited take on Smeg's FAB28 model of refrigerator. The FAB28 was created by the brand in the style of the curved, brightly-colored refrigerators of the 1950s, but features modern touches and features. These include Smeg's Multiflow cooling, which is designed to keep the temperature throughout the refrigerator consistent. It also has a drawer the company calls Life Plus, which maintains its own unique temperature range to better preserve time-limited fresh foods. There's also a thermostat implemented into the side of the device, which allows for both manual temperature control and digital settings.
This refrigerator family is well known for the variety of bright and eye-catching color options available, but it's also been available in other exclusive collaborations with various brands. Another unlikely brand to launch a product with Smeg has been Porsche, which worked together with the appliance maker to produce the Porsche x SMEG Fridge 917 Salzburg. The refrigerator, Smeg reports, "celebrates the historic win of the Porsche 917 KG Salzburg at the LeMans 24 Hours Race in 1970, driven by Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood." This racing-themed Smeg model, in the U.K., starts at £3,499 (approximately $4650).