Who Makes Sub-Zero Refrigerators And Where Are They Manufactured?

Sub-Zero is often ranked among the most respected names in the refrigerator game. The brand also ranks as one of the more innovative outfits in the consumer arena, with its design team pioneering dual refrigeration, a setup that uses separate evaporators and compressors for the refrigerator and freezer. The brand also led the custom refrigeration market in integrated coolers, which essentially turn any drawer or cabinet in your house into a cooling unit. These Consumer Reports-recommended fridges are also intuitively designed to adapt to an individual owner's usage.

These advancements didn't happen overnight, of course, with the Sub-Zero company developing those game-changing features, and many more, over the course of more than eight decades in existence. The company came into being at the behest of one Westye F. Bakke, an engineer from Wisconsin who first started tinkering with refrigeration while looking for a way to properly preserve his Diabetic son's Insulin.

Bakke also spent several years helping Frank Lloyd Wright customize refrigerators for the iconic architect's patrons. Thus, when Bakke founded Sub-Zero Group Inc. in 1945, he sought to marry the worlds of architecture and engineering. Today, Sub-Zero is still designing refrigerators to that very end. The company is also still headquartered in Wisconsin, and yes, it is still independently owned. In fact, Sub-Zero is still run by the Bakke family, with James J. Bakke now serving as the third-generation CEO of the family-owned brand.