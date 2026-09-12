12 USB-Powered Tools Under $50 That Are Surprisingly Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB cables have been around for a long time now, being 30 years old in 2026. Nowadays, many of our devices rely on them, with Type-C cables in particular being the standard. While many of the tools we use every day simply need the extra power and voltage that comes from power cords or dedicated batteries, quite a few others benefit from using these incredibly common cables to charge. They often lose out on performance, but when it comes to practicality, USB-powered tools are hard to beat.

Keeping in mind that these tools tend to lose out on overall performance, there won't be many large, heavy-duty tools on this list. However, if you're looking to expand your collection with smaller, more affordable pieces you can use day-to-day, plenty of tools do that job very well. You might not have considered some of them, but once you start using them, you'll realize how handy it is to have tools that are super easy to charge and ready to go. Here's a closer look at 12 USB-powered tools that can prove surprisingly useful, all under $50.