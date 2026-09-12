12 USB-Powered Tools Under $50 That Are Surprisingly Useful
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USB cables have been around for a long time now, being 30 years old in 2026. Nowadays, many of our devices rely on them, with Type-C cables in particular being the standard. While many of the tools we use every day simply need the extra power and voltage that comes from power cords or dedicated batteries, quite a few others benefit from using these incredibly common cables to charge. They often lose out on performance, but when it comes to practicality, USB-powered tools are hard to beat.
Keeping in mind that these tools tend to lose out on overall performance, there won't be many large, heavy-duty tools on this list. However, if you're looking to expand your collection with smaller, more affordable pieces you can use day-to-day, plenty of tools do that job very well. You might not have considered some of them, but once you start using them, you'll realize how handy it is to have tools that are super easy to charge and ready to go. Here's a closer look at 12 USB-powered tools that can prove surprisingly useful, all under $50.
USB desk fan
Now that working from home has become standardized across so many fields, making up over 22% of U.S. workers in March 2026 (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), it's no surprise to see so many tools and gadgets geared toward home workspaces. Another bonus, especially with smaller USB-powered products, is that you can easily take them to work. One of the most popular desk-based tools I can personally vouch for is a high-quality USB desk fan, which can make a noticeable difference at a super affordable price.
On Amazon, one of the best-rated products from SweetFull sits at $14.99 as standard with a 4.6-star rating. I've used this one, and during the warm days it was a bit of a lifesaver. Of course, you don't have to buy this exact one to get the same benefits; plenty of options priced around $7 also have strong owner ratings. While more expensive ones offer features like multiple speeds and better build quality, most can be powered by your laptop or a compatible wall charger, making them easy to use with existing devices.
USB cordless screwdriver
Shifting focus to more standard tools, a screwdriver is sure to come in handy whether you're a professional or a home improvement aficionado who likes to fix and build things yourself. While there's nothing wrong with a regular old screwdriver with no bells and whistles, investing in an electric, USB-powered one can save you time and effort you wouldn't think about before. And judging by the ratings that different models have, there's plenty of good value to be enjoyed here.
USB-powered screwdrivers tend to be a little more expensive than some other tools on this list, but some highly rated options still fall within the budget range of below $20. Selected as an Amazon's Choice pick, Grenpro's screwdriver comes with a 4.4-star rating along with 29 bits plus the tool itself for $17.99. If you're willing to spend a little more, WORKPRO also has some solid choices as well. USB screwdrivers perform best for light-duty tasks, so they can't replace purpose-built, high-torque screwdrivers. But if you often do light-duty tasks, the investment will be worth it, removing the need to turn handles yourself.
USB portable work light
One tool that's much more specific to the workplace is a USB work light. Many trades require working in dark spots or could use an extra light source in tight spaces to make the job easier, making this another relatively affordable tool that offers great value for money. Depending on your job, there's plenty of choice of USB-powered lights in all different sizes, so you shouldn't have much trouble finding a highly-rated product that's best for you specifically.
Many of these units use LED lights, so you can achieve high levels of brightness without using too much power. Rechargeable batteries are also commonplace, using a USB port to charge them, with some options including a cable with the light as well. For pricing, you can find plenty of great choices in the $15 to $20 range on Amazon, including Coquimbo's 4.3-star-rated strip-style lights for a typical price of $12.59 and the 4.4-star-rated Dancingboar panel option for a slightly higher $15.97.
USB air duster
You'll always benefit from having practical tools and gadgets on standby for house cleaning. Especially if you've left a room a little longer than planned, having the tools to do a proper job takes some of the initial stress off. One of the most annoying parts of cleaning can be dusting, particularly when it gets in hard-to-reach places that typical dusters can't reach. Enter a USB-powered air duster, which ups the price a little more on average than other tools on this list.
However, a USB air duster can earn its money back and then some, removing the need to keep replacing canned air. Products from the brand such as WOLFBOX on Amazon, with a 4.4-star rating, offer some well-regarded USB dusters, delivering up to 110,000 RPM of power to help give your things a thorough clean-out. Priced at $49.99 as standard, this one sits just under the $50 mark here, but there are also plenty of cheaper options.
USB laser measurer
A standard tape measure can get the job done most of the time, especially if you only need quick measurements of items and spaces that aren't very big. However, if working on larger projects, especially by yourself, you'll know how hard it can be to keep the tape straight when measuring from corner to corner. A USB laser distance measurer can be an easy fix, and it also removes the need to keep changing batteries in non-USB options.
Also falling into the no-fuss gadget category, USB measuring tools are more expensive than battery-powered ones, with many coming in above the $50 mark. There are still a few options under this budget, though, with one of the highest-rated measurers coming from HOTO. This relatively small tool can measure up to 98 feet, which is pretty good for something this size. The brand is also confident in its patented grip, which provides a solid hold. It doesn't have dedicated modes for measuring things like interior spaces, but for a list price of $39.99 on Amazon, where its 4.1-star rating suggests users feel it is a massively handy addition to your toolkit.
USB soldering iron
If you often repair electronics yourself or need a quick and easy tool to handle small jobs, a USB soldering iron is almost a no-brainer, especially if portability is a key priority for you. These handy tools mean you don't have to lug stations around anymore or rely on a conveniently placed plug.
The main downside for USB soldering irons is how much power they can actually output. Many of the best-selling, highly rated tools on Amazon, such as this 4-star-rated example from Qyvorae, deliver 15 watts, which is enough for basic PCB repairs but not for more demanding, professional jobs. However, for $16.99, it's a great pickup if small electronic repairs are all you need a soldering iron for. Temperature isn't a problem for USB-powered soldering irons, with the Qyvorae reaching 788 degrees Fahrenheit. A USB soldering iron may not replace your traditional unit, but it sure can come in handy for mobile repairs with USB power.
USB power scrubber
Back to the USB-powered tools focused on cleaning, this next one has a more specific use. If your bathroom and/or kitchen has a lot of tiling, you'll know how long it can take to get it spotless. And while it's not always much of a hassle to clean a flat surface, getting an electric scrubber to combat mold and clean bathroom tiles gives you another tool that you didn't expect to make much of a difference. Plenty of these scrubbers use batteries that are charged with USB cables; some include them, some don't. Whichever one you buy, double-check that you have a compatible cable before buying a new one.
A popular choice on Amazon that uses USB-C charging is this 4.2-star offering from Alpono, listed at $29.99, well below our $50 limit. At the time of writing, the dual-speed, six-in-one scrubber is on sale for $23.98. If you want something cheaper, Puftem has an option on Amazon with thousands of user ratings averaging 4.2 stars for under $30.
USB glue gun
A USB glue gun falls into the same sort of category as tools like the soldering iron. It's a perfect choice if you typically only need a glue gun for small, light-duty tasks, or are looking for a DIY crafting gadget you can use anytime with no cords, but it won't handle tasks as robustly as a wall-plugged version. Still, if you need it for small DIY jobs and repairs, you can pick one up for well under $50 with thousands of ratings to back it up.
While some cordless glue guns run on specific batteries rather than charging via USB, the practicality is that you can use existing cables for this tool as well. A popular 4.4-star rated option on Amazon is from Monvict, which uses a Type-C cable to charge. With 100 minutes of use between charges, its price tag of $25.99 is pretty solid if you'll be using it a lot. Also on Amazon is Workpro's 4.1-star-rated glue gun, currently at $21.99, down from $29.99.
USB tire inflator
Shifting focus to handy garage tools, having a USB-chargeable tire inflator is easily one of the best tools you can buy. If you're on the road and notice one of your tires is starting to go down, and you aren't close to a gas station, being able to pull over and top it up is a luxury you might not realize would have such a big impact. These tools are also great if you need to increase the tire pressure without having to use a larger machine.
This is another tool on this list that you can pick up for under $50, with some of the best-sellers on Amazon, such as AstroAI's 4.4-star-rated model, priced at $39.99 as standard. This one uses Type-C charging to power the 400mAh battery and can reach 150 PSI at its maximum. These tools won't be able to help inflate much larger tires you might have on a pickup or SUV; you'll still need a higher-voltage plug-in inflator for those. However, if quick routine checks and top-ups are all you need, a USB-powered one will quickly justify the investment.
USB rotary tool
While specific tools we've already covered on this list, such as USB screwdrivers, are best if you often repeat the same job, a rotary tool is a much better option if you want the versatility of multiple tools in one package. These are especially great if you're into arts and crafts, with different tools offering different attachments to give you plenty of variation. Compared to more purpose-built tools, they won't be as in-depth, but will get the job done for smaller tasks.
At price points below $50, many USB-powered rotary tools offer similar attachments. On Amazon, popular and highly-rated models include this one from Hardell, which focuses on DIY crafts rather than repair tools and earned 4.3 stars from reviewers. You get a plethora of attachments to sand, refine, drill, engrave, and polish different materials, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $29.99. Other brands also manage to dip below $20, but you won't always get as many attachments at lower prices.
USB electric scissors
This next tool is another one that you might not have ever really considered or even heard of. Cutting paper or cardboard doesn't tend to be one of the trickiest tasks, but once you use an electric pair of scissors, you'll be wondering why you didn't get some earlier. Like many other USB-powered tools, electric scissors don't reinvent anything; they just make a task much easier. Particularly if you cut tougher materials like cardboard, these will make such a noticeable difference.
While a few major brands charge over $50 for electric scissors, Amazon offers plenty of options within this budget. For example, Soleilwear's 4-star offering can reach up to 320 RPM and cut leather, carpet, and cardboard effectively. The ratings back this up, with over 800 reviewers awarding the $33.99 unit 4 stars. This tool uses a rotating blade, but other brands, such as Workpro electric scissors, use a traditional double-blade build, with the top blade doing the cutting at a much higher RPM than rotating pairs.
USB Angle Finder
The last USB-powered tool on this list falls into the same category as the USB laser measurer, filling a lot of the holes you may be left with after purchasing one under $50. Also available for well below that, a USB angle finder can be one of the most practical tools for any tradesperson. Think carpentry especially; one of these small yet massively effective tools can help you get accurate readings on slopes before making any cuts. If you don't need one for things as intricate, many also double as a great level for pictures and simpler surfaces around the house.
Most USB-powered angle finders work by emitting bilateral lasers from either side of the device, using one or both at once depending on what you're measuring. Like most other tools on this list, there are quite a few options to choose from, but the angle finder from Xuntop is one of the highest-rated on Amazon, priced at $29.89 with 4.5 stars. It has the features already mentioned, as well as strong magnets to keep a solid hold, and is IP54 dust- and water-resistant. If you deal with geometry on a job site, Corollata's angle finder is priced at $19.80 as standard, with a 4.3-star rating.
Methodology
To select the tools for this list, we first made sure that there's plenty of options currently available that are either powered or charged by a USB type. We also selected tools that we have personal experience with and/or have over 100 user ratings that average a score of at least four out of five stars.