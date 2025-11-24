5 Must-Have Home Improvement Items Everyone Should Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everybody is different when it comes to home improvement. Some DIYers enter a project ready to tear down their walls to the studs and rework entire rooms, while others might spend weeks prepping and planning for a basic fixture installation. However, everyone, from seasoned professionals to weekend DIY enthusiasts, needs to have a reliable set of equipment to complete these projects, and there are some tools that are vital to nearly every DIY task that you might consider.

I've been taking on home improvement jobs for over two decades, and there are a few products that I tend to use in just about every job, from major renovations to small DIY fixes. It's true that many projects might require specialty tools (it's hard to install tile without a tile saw, or refinish hardwood without a power sander, for instance), but there are also a handful of them that just about everyone should have in their toolbox. These essential items aren't tied to any single trade or specific type of work, but rather are universal tools and accessories that make everyday repairs and upgrades significantly easier to tackle. You might already have some of them in your home, but it never hurts to consider which items are the most essential so that you can make sure all of them have made their way into your collection.