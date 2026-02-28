5 Of The Most Useful Precision Tools For Small Repairs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The smaller a repair job gets, the more difficult working on it effectively and accurately becomes. Tools that you'd use for many similar tasks stop being viable, usually because they're too large to achieve the precision needed. Luckily, the market has countless tools designed for the smallest of DIY repairs, all tailored towards tackling different projects.
The nature of these tools means that you'll often need quite a few of them if you're planning to try a variety of DIY projects around the house. However, you usually won't have to spend close to what full-size or power tools cost to get them. The following five tools are all designed for reaching into tight, confined spaces with ease to connect, remove, or fit different components to a variety of gadgets and appliances. We've made sure to select versatile tools that can be put to use in many applications to ensure you get your money's worth.
Needle-nose pliers
Having a firm hold of whichever component you're working with during repairs can often be incredibly difficult with just your fingers, particularly with small repairs that require the most accuracy. A few different tools could get the job done here, but we'd recommend a pair of needle-nose pliers. Compared to the dozens of plier types you can get, this specific type's super narrow jews make them perfect for grabbing tiny parts. You shouldn't have much of a challenge reaching into tight spaces with a pair of these pliers, either.
The ease of use for this tool also makes it one of the most versatile you can add to your collection. If you need to work on intricate electrical projects or enjoy DIY hobbies like jewelry crafting, needle-nose pliers can streamline the process tremendously. They're also one of the most effective tools you can buy at a low price, with Harbor Freight selling in-house pliers for as little as $2.99, but brands such as Milwaukee up the costs to $22.99, for example, with larger 8-inch pairs. If you see yourself using these all the time, going for a more robust pair will be well worth it.
Precision nut driver
If you'll be dealing with hex or socket screws, purchasing a precision nut driver will make things so much easier for you. Hex screws are used in a wide variety of gear and devices, often being used in electronics. Think automotive and electronic components specifically, with plenty of interior components of cars being held together with these types of screws. Socket screws are often used in the smallest electronic components, so it's crucial to be able to reach and take them out as carefully as possible.
If you'll be repairing gadgets that require you to remove the circuit board, a precision nut driver will be essentially for easily taking out the socket screws. Major stores sell either individual drivers, such as Wiha's tools, being priced as low as $7.36, or a complete set full of different bit sizes for maximum practicality. Pricing does go up significantly if you go for a set, though, with Grainger selling a set of seven Wiha drivers for $54.83 at the moment. Make sure to see if the set has all the bits you need, though, especially if you'll be working with both hex and socket screws to make sure you have everything you need.
Cordless soldering iron
Keeping on the topic of electronic repairs, if something is out of place or you're fitting a new part, ensuring you have a secure connection is, of course, vital. To save you a solid amount of money over a standard station, picking up a cordless soldering iron is sure to offer plenty of benefits for the smallest repairs that you need to join. Broken circuit boards, wires, and car electronics can all be resolved with one of these tools. Gone are the long cables that may get in the way; a cordless model is compact, easy-to-maneuver, and won't lose out on too many crucial features.
Depending on your budget, the market is wide open for a cordless soldering iron. In particular, this soldering iron is part of Milwaukee's M12 model line, and sells for $119 at Home Depot, with a maximum temperature of 750 degrees Fahrenheit, helping to earn that price tag. If you don't need that sort of power, Amazon sells well-reviewed products for as low as $15.99.
Magnetic pickup tool
This next tool isn't one that actually fixes something, but can still be put to great use in essentially any small repair job that deals with screws, bolts, or anything of the like. The smaller the job is, the smaller the individual components may be, which makes it far easier to drop them in hard-to-reach places. If you're repairing or changing a part in a PC, for example, the tiny bolts can easily get dropped behind other parts that become impossible to pick up. This is where a small magnetic tool can make a huge difference, saving you plenty of time and an equal amount of stress.
You also won't have to spend much to get one; Ifixit sells one for just $4.99. Stronger tools from Gearwrench raise the price to around $15 at Home Depot if you need something slightly more heavy-duty. Owners of this tool frequently note how much easier they make small repairs, not having to worry about losing anything within the system you're working on.
Precision screwdriver
We've covered why precision nut drivers can be so useful when dealing with small repair jobs, but the bits used for that tool can't be used everywhere. Many items still use cross-head or slotted screws, sometimes in combination with the hex and socket screws that you'll need a nut driver for. As mentioned earlier, devices like PCs and gaming consoles use different types of screws for different components, so having both tools on hand can speed up the process massively.
Pricing for a precision screwdriver falls in line with other tools with a similar function, with Home Depot selling well-reviewed products from brands like Klein Tools at $11.97. A standard Milwaukee precision driver can be picked up for slightly more at $16.97 if you prefer the grip type. Some brands will also sell tools that come with both screwdriver and nut driver bits to fit onto the same tool, but may not cover all the bases you need to. Still, it's certainly worth checking out a multitool to see if one will do the job for you.