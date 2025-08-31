3 New M12 Milwaukee Tools You Might Not Have Heard About
The M12 interchangeable battery system is one of two main power tool battery systems that Milwaukee offers, alongside the M18. There are a few key differences between M12 and M18 batteries, with M12-powered tools tending to be smaller and lighter than their M18-powered counterparts. The lineup of M12 products that Milwaukee offers is constantly evolving, with older products being discontinued and newer, upgraded products taking their place. Every so often, the brand also adds entirely new tools to the line, which can be easy to overlook since there are so many other products in its range.
However, anyone who does overlook these latest products is potentially missing out. These three additions to Milwaukee's M12 line are among the brand's latest releases, with some already available to buy from select retailers and others launching soon. Whether they will eventually rank among the top-rated M12 tools or end up among the brand's lesser-rated products remains to be seen, but Milwaukee fans might want to keep them on their radar either way.
Milwaukee M12 75 Inch Drain Camera with Packout Compatibility
Alongside its core lineup of power tools, Milwaukee also offers a number of more specialized tools as part of the M12 line. One of the most recent additions is the Milwaukee M12 75 Inch Drain Camera with Packout Compatibility, which lets users peer inside pipes and drains to find the cause of blockages more efficiently. It features a seven-inch touchscreen to display images that are captured by the device's camera, which only measures 18mm across.
The display can both fold and pivot, and, as well as displaying live images, there are also options to record, save, edit, and export footage if needed. The tool is compatible with Milwaukee's Packout system and can be securely attached to a compatible Packout toolbox during transit. It's also backed by Milwaukee's five-year warranty for additional peace of mind. At the time of writing, the M12 drain camera, which retails for $1,499, is listed as being in stock at Home Depot and Factory Authorized Outlet, and is available to pre-order at multiple other retailers.
Milwaukee M12 Rover Multi-Directional Flood Light with Packout Compatibility
Milwaukee offers a range of lighting solutions for all kinds of users, whether they're a home mechanic looking to illuminate their garage or a seasoned construction professional needing to keep a jobsite well-lit when the sun goes down. One of the brand's latest lighting tools should appeal to both hobbyists and professionals alike, with up to 1,200 lumens of power and a runtime of up to 16 hours on its lowest brightness setting.
The Milwaukee M12 Rover Multi-Directional Flood Light with Packout Compatibility retails for $99 and, at the time of writing, is not yet listed as in stock at most major retailers. It offers plenty of versatility thanks to its multi-direction rotating head, which spins 360 degrees horizontally and up to 180 degrees vertically. It's compatible with a Packout mount, but can also be attached to surfaces using a built-in hang hook, a magnet, or a nail hook. As a bonus, it also features a USB-C port for charging small devices like smartphones or tablets.
Any tool designed for the jobsite needs to be able to withstand the hazards of being in that environment, and the M12 multi-directional flood light is no exception. According to its maker, it can withstand drops of up to nine feet without damage, and is IP54 rated against dust and water ingress.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8 Inch Subcompact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring
The latest iteration of Milwaukee's M12 impact wrench packs up to 225 ft-lbs of torque, an auto shut-off mode to stop overtightening, and three built-in LEDs for better visibility in low-light areas. Retailing for $229, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8 Inch Subcompact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring is listed as being in stock at Home Depot and Factory Authorized Outlet at the time of writing. Other retailers list the tool as either out of stock or available for preorder.
The tool is designed to be as lightweight and compact as possible, with a tool-only weight of 1.6 pounds and a width of just two inches. Four modes are available for additional control, and users can switch between modes using one hand by shifting the tool into neutral and double-tapping the trigger. Like all of Milwaukee's M12 range, the impact wrench is compatible with any M12 battery pack.