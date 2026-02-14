12 Cool DIY Crafting Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DIY is not only incredibly rewarding (most of the time), it's also one of the best ways to save you some money when taking on home improvement jobs or renovations (especially if you avail yourself of all the best cheap tools that are actually worth buying). However, while the hands-on nature of these projects makes them satisfying, it can also bring moments that aren't as fun.

Luckily with technology influencing just about every market it can by 2026, there are plenty of ways you can help reduce the time spent on the monotonous side of DIY. Whether you're taking on large projects or small intricate crafting, there's almost certainly a gadget that can save you a heap of time without spending too much money on them. Particularly if you're taking it on solo, having as much help as you can get can go a long, long way in getting better results faster. Here's a look at 12 gadgets that may have gone under your radar.