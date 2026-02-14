12 Cool DIY Crafting Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed
DIY is not only incredibly rewarding (most of the time), it's also one of the best ways to save you some money when taking on home improvement jobs or renovations (especially if you avail yourself of all the best cheap tools that are actually worth buying). However, while the hands-on nature of these projects makes them satisfying, it can also bring moments that aren't as fun.
Luckily with technology influencing just about every market it can by 2026, there are plenty of ways you can help reduce the time spent on the monotonous side of DIY. Whether you're taking on large projects or small intricate crafting, there's almost certainly a gadget that can save you a heap of time without spending too much money on them. Particularly if you're taking it on solo, having as much help as you can get can go a long, long way in getting better results faster. Here's a look at 12 gadgets that may have gone under your radar.
Digital Angle Finder Protractor
Beyond having all the essential power tools for woodworking or metalworking, virtually every project depends on having the ability to measure and cut at angles reliably. The protractor isn't exactly a new tool, but as is the case with the majority of analog tools, technology has crept into the fold and streamlined even the smallest in the box.
While standard protractors will always do a great job, a digital angle finder protractor can offer a much more accurate, reliable way to measure any cut and join you need. There's plenty of choice out there for one of these gadgets, but the most popular products all feature two ruler arms connected with a locking screw, which can be rotated 360 degrees. Amazon is unsurprisingly a great place to pick one of these up, with the highly-rated protractor made by GemRed having an accuracy rating of +0.3 degrees. They also aren't too expensive, often priced between $15 and $40, depending on what size you need.
Electric Engraving Pen
One of the more niche products on this list, but also one of the most useful, is an electric engraving pen. Especially if your DIY project is one you want to personalize to the fullest, picking up one of these can offer a great deal of intricacy while saving you money compared to larger machines. And, of course, plenty of time instead of engraving the old-fashioned way.
This gadget can work on a variety of materials, including wood, glass, and metal. Pricing varies quite a bit with engraving pens, ranging from around $20 for more affordable ones up to $70 for top-end versions. What's consistent with the majority of pens, though, is the expansive attachments for different designs. A three-speed motor is also featured in many of the tools, which is a feature that buyers tend to find incredibly useful. While other tools later on this list can also handle engraving, going for a purpose-built engraving pen will allow for more accuracy and better ergonomics for the specific task.
UV Resin Curing Light
If you make things like jewelry or functional home decor products like coasters, resin is something you're likely familiar with. You may have experience working with different types of it. Epoxy resin is the most popular variety, but if you're going to be making smaller items and don't want to wait hours for it to dry, UV resin is often a top choice.
Epoxy can cure in any condition through a chemical reactions, the name suggests, UV resin needs UV light to cure. To speed up the process dramatically, purchasing a UV curing system can finish your projects in minutes or even less. While you will need to buy the specific type of resin along with the light, some of the smaller products are priced as low as $15.99 on Amazon. Larger lights can get to double that, but still don't cost too much considering how much time it can save you in the long run.
Laser Measuring Tool
A common theme with quite a few of the products on this list is how they take traditional tools and streamline them with technology. The next of these is the tape measure. Similar to the digital angle finder, a laser measuring tool can retain the hands-on accuracy of a standard tape measure, but help you massively if you're working on a solo project that could do with an extra set of hands from time to time. Especially if you work on larger pieces, gone are the days when you have to stretch from end to end to make sure you get the measurements right.
Now, you can simply put a laser measuring tool down on a surface, point it to where you want to measure to, and it'll provide you with an accurate reading of the space between. If you're planning on fixing something that's hard to reach, or you're looking for something reliable to add to a beginner set of DIY tools, this kind of gadget is affordable and easy to use (though it's less effective outdoors in direct sunlight).
Popular products come from the likes of Bosch, which can measure up to 165 feet. As for pricing, the popular laser from Bosch costs $49.99 as standard, with many others falling in the same range. Budget options can be picked up for around $20, however.
Cordless Mini Drill Pen
Keeping on the topic of larger projects, there isn't a real replacement, or rather, a shortcut, in achieving smooth, accurate holes compared to using a drill. However, most power drills are more the kind of DIY tool you might find at Home Depot — a little big to be considered a gadget, and a little clumsy for fine work. If you're working on jewelry, accessories, or household items, opting for a miniature drill pen should certainly be one of the gadgets at the top of your list.
These drills look a lot like the electric engraving pens we covered earlier, just with a different function. The design makes them incredibly easy to hold and use. The majority of the most popular models also come with a wide range of drill attachments, as well as a three-speed motor. Some will also have five speed settings if you need a little more power. High-speed steel drill bits are a popular choice, but some products also use titanium-coated bits. On the lower end, a cordless mini drill pen can cost between $20 and $30, but top-spec models can easily approach $100.
Portable Temperature-Controlled Soldering Iron
Soldering stations aren't usually the largest of electronic tools, but like drills, they can't be considered gadgets in the traditional sense. They're also fairly complex, which usually means expensive, too. Luckily, there's a popular alternative that can take away all the negatives of the larger machines: a portable temperature-controlled soldering iron. Another pen-shaped gadget in this list, this type of soldering iron allows you to get more up close with the same projects that the larger kits are often used for.
You can also get plug-in soldering irons that don't come with a station, which can be bought for as low as $20.99 as standard on Amazon. However, to unlock the highest levels of usability, spending more on a rechargeable USB-C iron is worth it. Most of these areas are still temperature-controlled, have rapid heat-up times, and come with a variety of attachments for different projects. Brands such as FNIRSI offer top-spec portable soldering irons, which usually sit between $85 and $120. If you don't want to spend that much, Amazon has a nice selection of well-reviewed alternatives for about half that.
Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
A rotary tool kit is essentially a combination of individual gadgets we've featured on this list, making it an ideal choice if you're working on various projects involving drilling and engraving, as well as carving and sanding. Cordless models don't always come with quite as many attachments as larger plug-in tools, but similar to so many other gadgets on this list, the reduction in size and portability makes up for that.
If you only need a gadget for a specific task, a product like a mini drill pen or engraving pen would still be the way to go, given the additional attachments you get. But if you either want to experiment with different techniques or don't want to spend the money for each gadget, this product is essentially a must-have for DIY work.
To accommodate the number of tasks a rotary kit can handle, they often have five different speed settings. If you go for a budget option that's still well-equipped, you'll only have to spend as low as $17.99 on Amazon for a well-reviewed product. The best ones go for around $95 as standard, though, keeping options open if you're more confident and want better capabilities.
Digital Caliper
Moving back to the small functional tools that can be put to use no matter what DIY project you're tackling, there's another tech-enhanced tool that can offer precise measurements alongside the protractor. A caliper is one of the essential tools when crafting, finding ultra-precise measurements of areas that rulers struggle to find accuracy. Standard caliper will do the job, but a digital caliper can give you another layer of reassurance that you've got the correct reading.
Digital calipers are mostly the same as the standard tool, only you have a screen attached to it. Pricing stays low despite this, with some of the best-reviewed products on Amazon currently sitting at $15.98. At the other end of the market, brands like Fowler charge up to $70. Stainless steel is often used for the vernier caliper for extra strength and durability, meaning you'll get your money's worth in the long run. The precise measurements, often as low as 0.001 inches, that a digital caliper can provide will make a massive difference to matter what project you're working on.
Portable Air Brush Kit
Once you've finished putting your project together, plenty of gadgets can streamline the customization aspect as well. Air brush kits are often marketed toward things like nail and face painting, but the easy-to-use and consistent nature of them also makes them ideal for applying a base layer to your crafts.
It won't be able to add on more intricate details due to the high pressure, but an airbrush kit will apply a base coat far quicker than if you hand paint it, especially for larger projects. Think scale modeling and home decor. On Amazon, there's a wide range of portable air brush kits to choose from, with more expensive products integrating things like an LED screen and more standard accessories. If you don't need anything too flashy, affordable ones priced at around $20 remain competitive with up to 50 PSI and three power settings.
Electric Scissors
A pair of scissors might not be something you think needs improving, but if your DIY projects often require precise accurate cutting, it's not always the easiest to keep the line perfectly straight. If that's something you struggle with, you'll no doubt understand why electric scissors are considered a must-have for hobby enthusiasts.
Fabrics are often involved with an endless amount of home decor projects, from creating bespoke pillows for your living room or reupholstering furniture. As the name suggests, electric scissors remove the motion of actually cutting things out yourself, which can be super effective with tougher materials like leather and carpet. Some of the best-reviewed models on Amazon have ratings of up to 12,000 RPM, claiming a 50% faster operation compared to a standard pair of scissors. Expect to pay around $50 for a pair of electric scissors, though, but again, if your projects call for it, they can save a massive amount of time while still being incredibly accurate.
Cricut Joy Compact Cutting Machine
Staying with the engrossing task of cutting things out, there's another step up from a pair of electric scissors if you want to save even more time, particularly with the more difficult tasks. Enter the Cricut Joy smart cutting machine, which can work with over 50 materials to precisely cut out highly detailed designs with a few button pushes. This is the largest gadget on this list and subsequently the most expensive, but at the time of writing it's on sale for for $99, down from $179.
The smart cutter works by finalizing your design on Cricut's app, and it'll produce hard-to-cut internal items such as stickers, decals, and cards to attach to just about anything you can find. Especially for kids, the Cricut Joy keeps the freedom of choosing what design you want for your DIY project, but removes the finicky process of trying to perfectly cut it out. You can use vinyl, iron-on, leather, and standard paper for more versatility.
Electric Yarn Winder
Knitting is essentially a non-stop hand and wrist exercise, and while it can be somewhat therapeutic, it can easily cause strain over time. One of its most time-consuming aspects is yarn winding. For this gadget, we're going back to something that can eliminate the hands-on aspect of a tedious side of crafting so you can focus on actually creating, this time around being an electric yarn winder.
Staring at the tangled mess of yarn won't get you excited to unravel it all and make a usable cake. With electric winders, it'll pull in the string and wrap around the cone holder to create an almost-perfect cake ready for use. Owners can't give enough praise for these, even if you go for an affordable one. On Amazon, you can find some for about $23 on sale at the time of writing, but the majority of the electric winders are priced at $39.99 as standard. As is the case with the majority of the gadgets here, the amount of time saved can easily offset the money you spend on it.