5 Tools From Home Depot Users Say Are Perfect For Your Beginner DIY Kit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Assembling a DIY kit can be challenging, and determining the right tools to include can be tricky. You want to ensure these tools can be used in various projects that may arise as a homeowner, while maintaining a high degree of quality that justifies their purchase. There are many tool options at Home Depot, and we've combed through the selection to locate choices that other DIYers believe you should add to your toolbox. Selections range from specialty tools to commonly used, but all add utility to the DIYers equipment.
Customers purchased the items highlighted on our list and felt strongly enough to return to review them online. We'll be listing out some of the best choices, having selected them for their quality, tool durability, versatility, and how useful they are for meeting the needs of your DIY kit. We'll go into the methodology of our choices at the end. Here are five Home Depot tools for your DIY kit.
Husky 15-in-1 paint tool
Those who have purchased the Husky 15-in-1 Paint Tool recommend it as a handy addition to a DIY set, given its usefulness and the variety of tasks you can accomplish with it. With over 500 reviews, it garnered an overall rating of 4.9 on Home Depot's website.
You can use this tool for various tasks, including washing off paint rollers, cutting into drywall to remove dried paint, blending textures with fresh paint, pulling out and setting nails, and closing paint cans with the heavy handle. Customers who have purchased and reviewed it detail how they keep it nearby for every painting project. They detail how it comes in handy at every stage of the process, from setting up the area to cleaning up. You might want to use it after applying a fresh coat of paint using a tool, like Ryobi's 18V Paint Sprayer.
The Husky 15-in-1 Paint Tool is a highly praised product that can complete multiple jobs, making it a valuable addition to any DIY kit. However, there are a handful of reviews that note that while this tool can do several jobs, it does not specialize in them.
Husky SAE/Metric long arm hex key set
The Husky SAE/Metric Long Arm Hex Key Set is a good way to make sure you have every type of hex key under your roof. There are 26 pieces to this hex key, and customers who have purchased this item believe this is a must-have addition to a DIY kit. There are over 2,700 reviews, with an overall rating of 4.5 on Home Depot.
These hex keys are easy to use and ensure you always have the correct choice when you're screwing in or taking out any bolts. Reviews also detail that there's plenty of room between the arm and the bit of the hex key, giving you the space to apply torque. Not only are the tools durable and worthwhile, but the case holding them together has been highlighted in customer reviews. Those who purchase it praise the carrying case that comes with this set, as it makes it easier to keep track of them all, especially if you slip them into your pocket.
The Husky Hex Key set is a suitable option for DIY kits, allowing you to prepare for any bolts or screws you might encounter. It's why we included the Hex Screwdriver set in our must-have DIY list for tools you can get from Home Depot.
Milwaukee Tool Fastback Folding Utility Knife
A sharp blade is always a good tool to have on hand. You don't want to rely on scissors that are used for cutting open letters or wrapping paper. Those who have purchased it have given the Milwaukee Folding Utility Knife high marksdue to the sharp blade and the robust grip. There are 1,895 reviews, with an overall rating of 4.7 on Home Depot. It's why Milwaukee is one of the top major utility knife brands.
This pack comes with two blades, one larger than the other, giving you a choice on how you use these tools. There's a clip on the handle, and reviewers detailed how much this added to the tool and the convenience of having it within reach. Customers also appreciated the weight of this tool, which allowed them to cut and glide through materials with ease, and they could apply a significant amount of force behind these blades due to their high-quality and sharp design. However, many note that these do not come with any extra blades. There's always a chance you'll need to cut something around your house while working on a project, and these blades are a must-have in any DIY kit.
DeWalt Steel Rip Claw Hammer
A standard tool that a DIY kit needs is a hammer, and the DeWalt 20-ounce Steel Rip Claw Nailing Hammer is one that Home Depot customers recommend. When adding a hammer to your DIY kit, it's crucial to select the right one, as a framing hammer and a claw hammer are designed very differently. Customers believe this versatile tool could become your favorite, with 291 reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 on Home Depot.
The 20-ounce DeWalt hammer is slightly more expensive than the other, smaller hammers available, but the extra weight behind it means this hammer can be a helpful asset through multiple projects. These can also be more accurate, given the amount of force you can apply to specific points and the torque generated when you pull back, especially when removing nails with the claw.
Customer reviews of the DeWalt 20-ounce highlight its comfortable grip, its strength in pulling out nails, and the tool's overall balance. Many people describe it as a go-to hammer they reach for in their toolbox, using it in various projects around the house. There are multiple nail pullers installed on this hammer, allowing it to rip out different types of nails when you're working on a job.
18V One+ Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit
The drill is another versatile tool for any DIY kit, as you can use it at multiple stages of your project. It's why many Home Depot customers recommend the Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless 1/2 Drill and Driver Kit, as it comes with a 1.5Ah battery for the tool and a charger, which you'll want to learn how to clean. The cordless option provides versatility, rather than locking you down to specific locations where a power socket is in reach. This tool has 2,570 reviews, with an overall rating of 4.6 on Home Depot.
Those who have purchased have said that the versatility of this tool has made their at-home projects much easier. With 18V of power, the drill can handle a variety of materials when creating holes. The drill has multiple clutches, meaning you can adjust how much torque is applied. Customers highlighted that multiple clutches helped make it a universal drill, capable of handling several distinct jobs around their home. Some reviews note that the battery is not as strong, but since it's a Ryobi, you can consider other options for an upgrade.
Methodology
When considering items for this list, we focused on tools commonly used in DIY projects. We also consider what types of items could provide the most use for someone planning to do tasks around the house, such as hanging up paintings, painting rooms, or performing minor maintenance on walls, furniture, or when working on circuits.
After choosing the types of tools we wanted to include on this list, we highlighted specific ones that reviewers pointed out they were using as DIYers. We aimed to focus on tools suitable for homeowners and those who enjoy DIY projects around their properties, rather than professional-grade options. After that, we ensured customers enjoyed the tool's quality, its durability for reviewers, its ability to tackle a multitude of jobs, and its versatility for multiple tasks.