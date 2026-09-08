13 Practical Tools Needed For Basic Home Maintenance

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Home maintenance is one of the most important, yet often overlooked, parts of living just about anywhere. The building you live in requires maintenance, whether any of us like it or not, and that maintenance could be the thing standing between a delightful year and thousands of dollars of repairs that could've been avoided with a little extra work. You can hire people to do most of it if you prefer, but it's cheaper to do it yourself, and you get the opportunity to start building your home toolkit.

This is a journey I started taking seven years ago when I bought my first house, and it's a practice I continue to this day. I couldn't tell you how much money DIY maintenance has saved me over the years, but learning the ins and outs of DIY home maintenance and getting the tools to do it has been worth its weight in gold and has helped me in other areas, like home repair and improvement projects. So, if you're ready to dive into the proverbial pool, here are some ideas on the tools you'll need to make it work.