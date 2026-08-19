The Most Iconic Vehicles From The John Wick Franchise

When "John Wick" hit theaters in 2014, a franchise was born, propelling its lead into one of the most violent and over-the-top series ever made. If there's one thing that you never do, it's kill John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) puppy, but another big no-no in the world of the John Wick franchise is that you never mess with the man's ride. People often overlook that the first film's violence ignites not because of the dog, but because of Wick's car.

Granted, slaughtering the man's puppy that his wife bought for him shortly before her passing didn't help, but it was Wick's 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 that pulled him out of retirement. Wick's Mustang is an iconic muscle car celebrated by enthusiasts and anyone lucky enough to lay their eyes upon it. As the John Wick franchise unfolded, more amazing automobiles graced the silver screen.

When you look at the franchise as a whole, it's full of iconic cars any enthusiast would want to add to their collection. This is true of all four John Wick movies, as well as "Ballerina" and "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." Some of the franchise's best rides aren't supercars, but they've been on the scene for decades. Each of these 12 vehicles appeared in the John Wick franchise, and each is important and iconic in its own way.