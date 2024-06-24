Here's Why BMW Discontinued The 6 Series

The BMW 6 Series has a storied reputation as a showstopper, initially released in 1976 as a replacement for the timeless E9 grand-tourer. The E9 proved that there was room in the BMW lineup for a sleek and stylish GT car, and the 6 Series was a continuation of that ethos. BMW didn't disappoint with the E24 generation 6 Series, from either a styling or performance standpoint. In the 13 years that the E24 6 Series was offered globally, it received numerous revisions and refinements that made it more powerful, better looking, and a better driver's car. However, the E31 8 Series took the "shark nose" E24's spot as BMW's grand tourer in 1989, leaving the 6 Series in limbo for over a decade.

Four years after the E31 disappeared in 1999, the 6 Series rose from the dead. The second generation E63/E64 6 Series was based on the chassis of the E60 5 Series and was offered as either a coupe or convertible. The E63/E64 is an often overlooked model in BMW's history, mainly because it wasn't the best car for any occasion. However, the E63 M6 is a memorable exception to that, with a screaming F1-derived 5.0L V10 under the hood that made it an icon for its sound alone.

When the E63/E64 was discontinued in 2011, it was immediately replaced by the sharp and modernized F06 6 Series. The four-door coupe F06 marked the 6 Series' departure from a strict coupe/convertible body style. The large 5-door liftback G32 6 Series Gran Turismo was also added in 2017, serving as the last 6 Series entry before it was discontinued worldwide in 2023.