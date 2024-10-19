Every Muscle Car Keanu Reeves Drives In John Wick

It may be easy to forget that a muscle car is partially responsible for the conflict that arises in the original "John Wick." Early on in the film, Wick's simple stop at a gas station to fill up his 1969 Ford Mustang is interrupted by a group of gangsters who try to push him into selling them the car but to no avail. This leads to the murder of his innocent beagle puppy at the hands of the dangerous strangers, who take things a step further by stealing the car, unaware of the fury that's been unleashed.

As despicable as the evil-doers truly are, it's hard to not be similarly impressed by Wick's ride. The specific Mustang seen here is the high-performing Boss 429, a specialized variant made by Ford as a legitimate NASCAR competitor. In particular, Ford had eyes on topping the powerful Chrysler 426 Hemi engine which had seen great success on the race track throughout the decade. Ford found the success it was looking for, becoming a big winner throughout the 1969 NASCAR season with 26 victories. Only 1,358 Boss 429s were produced over the course of 1969 and 1970, with 859 being produced during the former year.

Given the extreme rarity of the 1969 Boss 429 in particular, it's easy to see why Wick would be so reluctant to give it away, let alone to some bums at a gas station. However, a sharp eye will be able to spot certain details that clue in that this particular Boss 429 has had some modifications, such as its automatic transmission, no badging, and Shelby logo steering wheel.

