What Car Does Dean Winchester From 'Supernatural' Drive?
Very few of the characters of "Supernatural" managed to appear in all 15 seasons of the show, but one is particularly iconic: Baby. That's the name given to John Winchester's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) black 1967 Chevrolet Impala (one of Chevy's most iconic models from the '60s) by his son, Dean (Jensen Ackles). John bought the car off the lot in 1973 and did so after Dean pushed him into it, thanks to some time travel shenanigans. Baby was beaten up a few times and was nearly destroyed, but Dean always lovingly put her back together, regardless of how badly she was damaged.
In many ways, Baby was a character on the show, having been part of Dean and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) adventures — saving people, hunting things, the Family Business. Ackles even named his real-life brewery Family Business Beer Company and occasionally brought Baby (Yes, he kept one of the cars from the show) there for fans to see in person. Baby also makes regular appearances at "Supernatural" conventions, having recently appeared in Austin and many other cities around the world.
Baby is as much a character as Sam, Dean, and all the rest, having carried the boys' weapons, ammo, and supernatural items from beginning to end. The show's production required more than one car for "Supernatural," given how much it had to go through. Despite being nearly 40 years old when production began, Baby was always kept clean and shiny. Because she needed to be presented in various states of destruction, the production had around 20 1967 Chevy Impalas to work with throughout the series' 15 seasons, though some estimates put the number at nine. Some were beaten into submission, while others were pristine examples of a classic American automobile.
The 1967 Chevrolet Impala
Fans of "Supernatural" know Baby all too well, and the 1967 Impala was a popular car when it was first produced. Of course, the car's desirability skyrocketed via the show's popularity, making them even more expensive and difficult to find. Depending on an Impala's condition, it could sell today for anywhere between $15,000 and $118,000. Black cars are more collectible because of the show, but not everyone can afford their own Baby. In terms of specs, the '67 Impala brought a lot to the table, making it a desirable car.
The 1967 Chevrolet Impala is a four-door Sedan 250 Turbo-Thrift with rear-wheel drive, and a manual 3-speed gearbox. The car had a top speed of around 99 mph, and it could accelerate from 0-60 in 12.6 seconds. The car's fuel consumption was around 15.2 mpg, and there were two engine variants: a six-cylinder 155 hp engine and a V8 engine that produced 195 hp. The Impala came with a then-state-of-the art feature from old cars you never see anymore, a stereo 8-track player, and vacuum power door locks. The cars used in the show did have some modifications from the standard sold by Chevy in the '60s.
Dean's Baby boasted additional side marker lights, as well as an energy-absorbing collapsible steering column. He said that it was, "powered by a 327ci V8 Turbo-Fire engine fueled by a four-barrel carburetor, putting out 275 hp." The cars used on the show also had camera mounts and other equipment installed, so filming could capture the actors inside, but you don't see any of that in the show. For the most part, Baby was a lot like a factory-built Chevy Impala, but it had its own character and style.