What Car Does Dean Winchester From 'Supernatural' Drive?

Very few of the characters of "Supernatural" managed to appear in all 15 seasons of the show, but one is particularly iconic: Baby. That's the name given to John Winchester's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) black 1967 Chevrolet Impala (one of Chevy's most iconic models from the '60s) by his son, Dean (Jensen Ackles). John bought the car off the lot in 1973 and did so after Dean pushed him into it, thanks to some time travel shenanigans. Baby was beaten up a few times and was nearly destroyed, but Dean always lovingly put her back together, regardless of how badly she was damaged.

In many ways, Baby was a character on the show, having been part of Dean and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) adventures — saving people, hunting things, the Family Business. Ackles even named his real-life brewery Family Business Beer Company and occasionally brought Baby (Yes, he kept one of the cars from the show) there for fans to see in person. Baby also makes regular appearances at "Supernatural" conventions, having recently appeared in Austin and many other cities around the world.

Baby is as much a character as Sam, Dean, and all the rest, having carried the boys' weapons, ammo, and supernatural items from beginning to end. The show's production required more than one car for "Supernatural," given how much it had to go through. Despite being nearly 40 years old when production began, Baby was always kept clean and shiny. Because she needed to be presented in various states of destruction, the production had around 20 1967 Chevy Impalas to work with throughout the series' 15 seasons, though some estimates put the number at nine. Some were beaten into submission, while others were pristine examples of a classic American automobile.

