The Most Iconic Chevy Models From The 1960s

When Bob Dylan sang, "you better start swimmin' or you'll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changin," he couldn't have found a better lyric to describe Chevrolet during the 1960s. It was a decade when the music was growing louder, the parties were getting weirder, and the more people were looking to the automobile as a means of expressing their own individuality.

Throughout the '60s Chevrolet experienced its own unique transition, moving away from the heavy, tank-like builds of the 1950s toward what would be the sleek, edgy designs that were a staple in the 1970s, while meeting the challenges of market demands. At this time, it was speed, power, and customization that propelled industry-wide innovation. Competition was high to provide maximum performance at the cheapest price, with the average car at the time costing $2,752. And with the Baby Boomer generation having recently snagged their driving licenses, a growing interest in "muscle cars" — cars with the ability to accelerate quickly — was steadily on the rise.

In working toward solving these demands, Chevrolet created a number of incomparable cars that left a lasting legacy in American culture. Here are some of the top four most memorable models of the 1960s.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]