How Much HP Does The 2025 Shelby GT350 Have & How Much Does It Cost?
Forever linked with the AC Cobra and the highest-performance versions of the Mustang, the Shelby name has been around in the automotive world for decades. The latest use of the name, though, is on the 2025 Shelby GT350, an iteration of the latest Ford Mustang that's been modified and upgraded by Shelby American with big power in mind. Under the hood of this latest GT350 is a 5.0-liter V8 engine. That's the same displacement as the standard Mustang GT, which has a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 480 horsepower. Upgrade to Ford's Dark Horse trim level, and you'll get 500 hp.
Those numbers don't quite stack up to what the Shelby is offering, though: a maximum output of 810 horsepower via a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and other performance upgrades. This GT350 is a car that can be used on the street — Shelby says it is street legal — but is also designed for use on the track. With that kind of horsepower, you can certainly understand owners would want to stretch its legs in a place where there are no speed limits. But, there's a big price tag for all that power. The starting price for the 2025 Shelby GT350, without any upgrades or options, is a whopping $109,995 — around double the cost of the base car, a standard Mustang GT Fastback.
Evolution of the Shelby GT350 and modern options
The GT350 that you can buy from Shelby American today isn't the same as the last GT350 that Ford produced just a few years back. The discontinued Ford GT350 from 2020 used a unique 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 that made 526 horsepower on its way to an astonishing redline of 8,250 rpm. That engine created one of the most evocative sounds to ever come out of Detroit. Naturally, this supercharged Coyote V8 will be a bit different. The nearly-300-horsepower upgrade will help you roast tires all day long, and the whine of a supercharger will change the sound considerably.
The modern 2025 Ford Mustang also offers some modern options that help distance it from the last Ford-built GT350, making it a great donor car for a GT350 overhaul. Ford's Magneride Damping system is available, along with Recaro seats, a Bang & Olufsen stereo, and a big carbon fiber rear wing. The Mustang GT Premium Fastback will cost you $7,420 more than the base car, but it adds a number of creature comforts along the way. Features that are included on the topped-out version of the GT-Premium-sourced GT350 include a Borla cat-back exhaust, lowering springs, upgraded sway bars, a short-throw shifter, flow-forged 20-inch alloy wheels, upgraded tires, and classic Shelby badging. Be careful checking off the options, though — it's not difficult to build a GT350 with a price tag over $125,000.
Some of the Shelby GT350's rivals
Despite what the internet might say about the death of the sports car and the oncoming apocalypse ushered in by electric vehicles, there are still lots of entertaining cars to be had. Many of the best performance cars you can buy right now are priced well below the GT350's starting price of $110,000. Sure, the Chevrolet Camaro and the internal-combustion Dodge Challenger are gone (at least for now), but you can still get a base model Chevrolet Corvette for under $110,000, and that's a thrilling driving experience as well. The Porsche 718 Cayman undercuts the GT350 on most of its trim levels, most notably with the GTS 4.0, which is around $8,000 cheaper before options. Several BMW models like the M2 can be had well below the GT350's price (the M2 is under $70,000), which is handy if you like modifying cars — you'll have plenty of budget left over to do so.
To honor the limited number of GT350s that were put out in 1965, Shelby American is limiting the number they're producing this year as well. Shelby will only build 562 units, just like the first run. So, that may make them a bit more valuable in the long term, but it's still a big hit to your wallet up front.