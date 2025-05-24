How Much HP Does The 2025 Shelby GT350 Have & How Much Does It Cost?

Forever linked with the AC Cobra and the highest-performance versions of the Mustang, the Shelby name has been around in the automotive world for decades. The latest use of the name, though, is on the 2025 Shelby GT350, an iteration of the latest Ford Mustang that's been modified and upgraded by Shelby American with big power in mind. Under the hood of this latest GT350 is a 5.0-liter V8 engine. That's the same displacement as the standard Mustang GT, which has a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 480 horsepower. Upgrade to Ford's Dark Horse trim level, and you'll get 500 hp.

Those numbers don't quite stack up to what the Shelby is offering, though: a maximum output of 810 horsepower via a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and other performance upgrades. This GT350 is a car that can be used on the street — Shelby says it is street legal — but is also designed for use on the track. With that kind of horsepower, you can certainly understand owners would want to stretch its legs in a place where there are no speed limits. But, there's a big price tag for all that power. The starting price for the 2025 Shelby GT350, without any upgrades or options, is a whopping $109,995 — around double the cost of the base car, a standard Mustang GT Fastback.