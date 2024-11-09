5 Facts Fans Should Know About John Wick's Iconic 1969 Ford Mustang

Automobiles have occupied a place in pop culture since they began rolling out of tinkerer sheds and off assembly lines. Whether fictional like the Batmobile or real-life pieces of mechanical art like James Bond's Aston Martins, the cars of Hollywood have built careers as legendary and long-lasting as any screen sweetheart.

Some movie cars appear and disappear in a single scene, relegated to quick destruction in an explosion that makes auto fans wonder (and hope) that CGI was responsible for its demise, or at least that the producer blew up a replica, not the genuine article. Others attain glory as the star of a single, exciting chase scene before exiting stage left, never to be seen again. But some are so integral to the plot that they become icons simply for the series of events set to action around them.

The Wick universe is filled with awesome muscle cars, but John Wick's Mustang is king. It is one of those rare cars that doesn't attain much screen time but drives the entire plot of the film (or three or four films) nonetheless. You may protest, saying it wasn't the car that sent John Wick on his path of vengeance — it was the puppy! There is an argument for that, but Wick's sweet, stylish Mustang drew the attention of the baddies in the first place, setting off a chain of events that would define the entire series. In honor of the car that may be responsible for the highest kill count in cinema history, we pay homage to John Wick's iconic 1969 Ford Mustang, a vehicle that has transcended its role as a mere prop to become a symbol of the franchise's enduring appeal.

